Michael Douglas to Appear at Irvington Theater for Screening and Discussion of AMERICA’S BURNING

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas will appear at Irvington Theater on Saturday, November 1, for a special screening and discussion of AMERICA’S BURNING, the 2024 documentary he produced alongside writer and director David Smick. Following the film, Douglas and Smick will be joined in conversation by David Enrich, New York Times investigative reporter and author of Murder the Truth.

America’s Burning, an Official Selection of the 2024 Tribeca Festival, examines the erosion of the American Dream and the growing inequality within modern capitalism. Through interviews with figures such as James Carville, Amy Chua, Ian Bremmer, and Leon Panetta, the documentary explores how America’s middle class is shrinking—and why the nation’s history of resilience may yet provide a path forward.

“We are thrilled to host long-time Irvington resident Michael Douglas for the first time in our historic theater,” said Irvington Theater Commission Co-Chair Shana Liebman. “The man needs no introduction — and his new documentary is a brilliant commentary on one of the most important issues of our time.”

About the Participants

Michael Douglas, a two-time Oscar-winning actor and producer, is known for his acclaimed performances in Wall Street, The American President, Basic Instinct, and Traffic. He has earned Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards for Behind the Candelabra and The Kominsky Method and has served as a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 1998.

David Smick is a global economist and author of The World Is Curved and Stars and Strife. His work as CEO of JSI, Inc. has influenced international finance for decades.

David Enrich, deputy investigations editor at The New York Times, is a bestselling author known for his reporting on financial and political power dynamics, most recently in Murder the Truth.

