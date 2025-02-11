MUSLIM GIRLS: DTF (Discuss Their Faith) Comes to Bridge Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What do Muslim women think? Since nobody ever seemed to ask, Aizzah Fatima and Atheer Yacoub teamed up to create “Muslim Girls: DTF: (Discuss Their Faith)”, a wildly provocative, hysterically funny stand-up show coming to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill for one performance only, Sunday March 2 at 2:00pm.



A tweet by Aizzah that went something like this – "Hey, writers and others – you know who you are – stop writing female characters named Fatima in a hijab." – spawned a larger conversation with Atheer and other NYC-based female comics about all the ways the media talk about Muslim women without ever involving actual Muslim women in the conversation. That led to the creation of an award-winning TV pilot and then to a revolutionary webseries. Now the “Girls” have gone live! After a wildly successful appearance at the New York Comedy Festival and sold-out gigs all over NYC, “Muslim Girls: DTF” has embarked on a National Tour, with stops in (among others) Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Arlington, and now – Catskill, NY!



Dismantling Islamophobia one d*ck joke at a time, “Muslim Girls: DTF” at Bridge Street Theatre will feature Aizzah Fatima (HBO), Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central), Reem Edan (The Groundlings), and Marena Riyad (Kufiya Comedy Show and Festival). The show will be presented for one performance only – Sunday afternoon March 2 at 2:00pm – in BST’s intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill.

For more details and ticketing information, visit bridgest.org/dtf. Come join us for an afternoon of outrageous laughs featuring the funniest Muslim women stand-ups in the country!

Comments