M. Bevin O'Gara and Lesley Greene Depart Kitchen Theatre Company

According to American Theatre, Kitchen Theatre Company has announced that producing artistic director M. Bevin O'Gara and associate producing director Lesley Greene have departed the company, as of June 30.

O'Gara will be succeeded by David Winitsky, who began on July 1.

David is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the Jewish Plays Project, the nation's leading development house for contemporary Jewish theater. David held leadership positions at Playwrights Theater of New Jersey (Producing Director), What Exit? Comedy Theater (Co-Artistic Director), and the Obie Award-winning HERE Arts Center (General Manager), in addition to positions in commercial theater (Broadway on Broadway, Chicago, Rent, Miss Saigon, etc.)

As a freelance artist, David has directed or assisted on Broadway, off-Broadway, and regionally at Papermill Playhouse and Chicago's famous Steppenwolf Theater. His New York directing credits include the world premiere of H. Levick's Displaced Wedding (New Worlds Theatre Project) and Brooke Berman's Until We Find Each Other (Best of Festival, MITF). Regional hits include The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Our Dad is in Atlantis ("theater with a capital T"), and Camillo Almonacid's The Assignment ("all the superlatives").

As a producer, Mr. Winitsky has developed 50 plays from some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Robert Askins (Hand to God), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), and Daniella Topol (Rattlestick Theater); and actors Andrew Polk (The Band's Visit, Billions), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Homeland), and Kirrilee Berger (Amazon's Just Add Magic).

Recently appointed artistic and administrative associate Tyler Struble, and connectivity associate Marissa Accordino will take on many of the duties that were performed by Greene.

Learn more at American Theatre or on the Kitchen Theatre Company's website.

