Local Teen Performers Ring In 2023 With LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL
A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of sorority girl, Elle Woods.
The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Legally Blonde The Musical at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, January 27 -29, 2023.
A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Elle's life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Over 40 teen actors in two casts will perform in the show, which speaks to female empowerment and agency. "It is wonderful to work on a show with a protagonist who is a powerful, intelligent, independent woman who doesn't need any one person to feel whole. Elle is a fabulous role model for every single one of our cast members, no matter their gender identity," says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle.
The casts are rising to a tremendous musical challenge as well, as music director Ben Doyle notes: "Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin have built incredible success on taking difficult subjects and working them into surprising and inventive musicals. The result is one of the most surprisingly brilliant and challenging scores in modern musical theater, and the cast at Random Farms have taken the challenge with a professionalism you don't often see in kids' theater."
Legally Blonde The Musical features a book by Heather Hach, and music & lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer picture. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Ben Doyle.
Legally Blonde The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).
Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 9, 2022
In its first full season since the onset of the pandemic, one of the region's most adventurous and innovative small theatre companies came roaring back! Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre got through all of 2022 without having to cancel a single performance or send on a single replacement cast member!
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022
See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in Londonâ€™s West End.
HAMILTON On Sale At Proctors Monday, December 13
December 6, 2022
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatreâ€”a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
Adriano Pedrosa To Receive Audrey Irmas Award For Curatorial Excellence
December 5, 2022
The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard) announced that Adriano Pedrosa, Artistic Director of Museu de Arte de SÃ£o Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), will receive the 2023 Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence.
Salem Central School to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL This Month
December 2, 2022
OMIGOD, YOU GUYS! Salem Central School Drama Club is set to perform Legally Blonde the Musical, based on the iconic 2001 film of the same name. From Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th, Harvard's beloved blonde takes the Salem Central School stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.