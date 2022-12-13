Local Teen Performers Ring In 2023 With LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Legally Blonde The Musical at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, January 27 -29, 2023.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle's life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Over 40 teen actors in two casts will perform in the show, which speaks to female empowerment and agency. "It is wonderful to work on a show with a protagonist who is a powerful, intelligent, independent woman who doesn't need any one person to feel whole. Elle is a fabulous role model for every single one of our cast members, no matter their gender identity," says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle.

The casts are rising to a tremendous musical challenge as well, as music director Ben Doyle notes: "Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin have built incredible success on taking difficult subjects and working them into surprising and inventive musicals. The result is one of the most surprisingly brilliant and challenging scores in modern musical theater, and the cast at Random Farms have taken the challenge with a professionalism you don't often see in kids' theater."

Legally Blonde The Musical features a book by Heather Hach, and music & lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer picture. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Ben Doyle.

Legally Blonde The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.