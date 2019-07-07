LA TRAVIATA Opens at Glimmerglass

A new production of Giuseppe Verdi and Francesco Maria Piave's La traviata debuted on the Festival's Alice Busch Opera Theater for the 2019 Glimmerglass season on July 7.

The work encompasses eternal themes of decadence, sacrifice and love through the lens of courtesan Violetta Valéry's life of Parisian luxury.

Verdi's beloved opera, featuring the classic Act I closing aria "Sempre libera" and touching duet "Parigi, o cara," is reinvigorated through the imagination of Glimmerglass Artistic & General Director Francesca Zambello in this new production. Zambello returns to interpret La traviata after previously helming productions at various companies including Opera Australia and the Bolshoi Theatre.

"I believe this opera is musically and dramatically just about perfect. Every character we encounter sings music that is thrilling, dramatic and true to their soul," Zambello noted.

Soprano Amanda Woodbury, praised in The New York Times for her "rich, expressive voice and noble phrasing," returns to the role of Violetta after her previous engagement at Opera San Antonio. Former Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Kang Wang brings his "gleaming, Italianate tenor" (The Stage) in his portrayal of Violetta's lover Alfredo. Baritone Adrian Timpau, another Lindemann Young Artist, debuts his depiction of Giorgio Germont.

Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri returns to conduct the opera following turns at the Festival's podium for The Barber of Seville and The Cunning Little Vixen last season. Peter J. Davison creates a lavish set for the Parisian tale, accompanied by Jess Goldstein's costumes and lighting design from Mark McCullough. The opera is presented in Italian with projected English titles.

La traviata is a co-production with Washington National Opera, The Atlanta Opera, Seattle Opera and Indiana University.

Performances run on select dates through August 24. For more information, visit www.glimmerglass.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You