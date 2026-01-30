Kitchen Theatre Company To Present World Premiere Of MILKWEED By Wendy Dann

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kitchen Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Milkweed by Wendy Dann in Ithaca. Directed by Emily Jackson, the production runs February 25 through March 15, 2026. The cast includes David McElwee, Erica Steinhagen, Jeremiah Jobe, and Bella Woody.

The play is set within an academic environment and explores the dynamics between students and teachers through the intersecting lenses of physics and theater. The work examines learning, power, and uncertainty as relationships evolve across time and space.

The production brings together longtime Kitchen Theatre Company collaborators McElwee and Steinhagen with two performers from Ithaca College’s School of Theatre, Music, and Dance. Jobe, a member of the Ithaca College Class of 2027, will make his professional debut in the production, while Woody, a recent graduate, appears prior to relocating to New York City to pursue professional acting opportunities.

Dann commented on the world premiere, saying, “I'm over the moon that KTC is producing Milkweed. It's a very personal piece for me, and I know that any artist or academic would see themselves in this play. I hope people will find themselves trying to put together the puzzle of time, and find themselves swimming in delicious uncertainty!”

The creative team includes Emily Jackson as director; Jennifer Schilansky as production stage manager; David L. Arsenault as scenic designer; Tyler M. Perry as lighting and projection designer; Stefanie Genda as Costume Designer; and Ariana Cardoza as sound designer.

Tickets:

Regular tickets are $45. Opening Night tickets are $55. Preview performances are offered on a Name Your Price basis, available for purchase in the lobby beginning one hour before curtain. Student and artist tickets are $20, and community tickets are $10.