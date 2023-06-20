Kitchen Theatre Company Reveals The 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the full lineup here!
Kitchen Theatre Company has announced the 2023-24 Mainstage Season. Ithaca's bold, intimate, and engaging 98-seat Equity theater enters its 33rd year with an exciting lineup of plays.
The season opens with MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA by Christian St. Croix, a poignant, theatrical family story. When his husband dies, Remy Washington, a Black man, finds himself in charge of his late husband's drive-in movie theater and the caregiver to his straight, white teenage son, Pup.This is a haunting and deeply honest tale about fathers and sons, ghosts and monsters. Sep 20-Oct 1, 2023
The Kitchen fills with music when tick, tick...BOOM! by Jonathan Larson bursts onstage. This autobiographical musical—by the genius behind Rent—is the story of a composer hoping to make his big break in the theater. Set in 1990 on the eve of his 30th birthday, it tells a story of sacrifice, ambition, and artistic success. A dynamic three-person cast, live band, and great melodies combine to celebrate the human spirit. Originally produced by Forager Theater Company (NYC) and reimagined for Kitchen Theatre Company. Oct 18-Oct 29, 2023
Next up is SCHEISS BOOK, an irreverent, comedic tour de force written and performed by Liba Vaynberg. This award-winning one-woman quest is best explained by very long German words you have never heard of that perfectly describe feelings you have had forever. It's a salacious bonbon that will leave you entertained and enlightened. Nov 8-Nov 19, 2023
In Martyna Majok's riveting SANCTUARY CITY, two undocumented teenagers brought to America as children find solace in each other as they navigate their harsh circumstances in search of the American dream. But as complications mount, the young friends' relationship is challenged. What will one sacrifice for the other? Feb 21-Mar 3, 2024
Lesley Greene's THE TURNAWAY PLAY is inspired by Diana Greene Foster's groundbreaking Turnaway Study, which followed 1,000 women over ten years and reached the first definitive scientific conclusions about the consequences for women's lives of having or being denied abortions. Real-life stories of women's diverse experiences propel this powerful drama. With honesty and humor, the play reaches beyond our polarizing political conversation to look deeply into one of our time's most essential and urgent issues. May 8-May 19, 2024
For the 2023-24 Mainstage Season, all evening performances will have a 7 pm show time with matinees at 2 pm. In addition to the Mainstage, Kitchen Theatre Company will host performances and productions by area theater groups and individual artists.
Artistic Director Emerita Rachel Lampert returns as Interim Producing Artistic Director to lead the five-play season along with Emily Jackson, the new Associate Producing Artistic Director. “I am excited to return to work with the team at the Kitchen Theatre Company to produce a season of diverse plays that are sure to start 'important conversations,' says Rachel Lampert. “I have enjoyed reconnecting with Kitchen patrons and artists and cannot wait to open the doors again in September. We have a lot planned in addition to the Mainstage Subscription Season, so stay tuned!”
The “important conversations that happen in the Kitchen” begin in September 2023. Subscriptions are on sale now at Click Here.
