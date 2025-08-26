Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Nichole Canuso's BRANCHING PATHS: LUNAR RETREAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present upcoming presentations of Nichole Canuso's Branching Paths: Lunar Retreat. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $15 with a student ID, available now. The performances take place on Saturday, September 6 at 4:00 PM, 4:10 PM, 4:20 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:10 PM, and 7:20 PM, as well as Sunday, September 7 at 2:00 PM, 2:10 PM, 2:20 PM. The 2:00 PM Sunday performance is already sold out.

Timed with September's full moon, Lunar Retreat is an interactive, multi-sensory performative experience inspired by the gradual distance growing between the Moon and Earth. Set within the hallways, grounds, and studios of Kaatsbaan, this immersive journey invites audiences to wander, witness, and reflect on how we move through care, grief, and transformation-both individually and collectively.

The experience travels from station to station through a maze-like installation with guidance from performers. Audience members will have moments of watching dance, moments for being gently guided through space, moments of listening to things on headphones, and invitations to write and reflect. The experience lasts anywhere between 45-60 minutes, depending on individual preferences and interests. There will be seating available in each station for those who want or need it.

Created by choreographer and 2025 United States Artist Fellow Nichole Canuso in collaboration with ocean explorer and visual artist Rebecca Rutstein, experimental sound designer Bobby McElver, and a visionary team of designers and performers, Lunar Retreat opens a space for poetic, playful, and communal connection with the shifting rhythms of our planetary bodies. Lunar Retreat invites us to reflect on our deep evolutionary ties to the ocean and the moon, reminding us that we are all interconnected with the natural world.

Audiences will enter the interactive guided tour in small groups with timed entry points every 10 minutes.

