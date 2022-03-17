JOKES ON MAIN COMEDY SERIES Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces a brand new edition of Jokes on Main, its new comedy series featuring the Tri-State's funniest stand-up comedians, Tommy Gooch, Joe Larson, John Joseph, & Rodney Laney on Friday, April 15 at 8:00pm.

Some material may not be suitable for children. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets are $30 plus fees. Save $5 per ticket when ordering 10 or more tickets - use code GROUP2022. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

As of March 1st, 2022, following New York State Department of Health's updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, patrons of Patchogue Theatre are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Although not required, we recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Should you or a member of your party feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms please stay home.

Tommy Gooch was born in Brooklyn, but currently resides in Staten Island, NY. No matter what the venue or city, Tommy's ranting, self-deprecating, family-oriented style of comedy has been hitting hard with audiences for many years. He performs at all the major clubs in New York City and the surrounding area and is a regular at the world-famous Broadway Comedy Club. Tommy also performs at the Borgata Comedy Club in Atlantic City NJ where he had recently headlined. He has been a guest on the Staten Island Comedy Show on Time Warner TV & SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Tommy's natural, loveable, off-the-cuff comedy always makes him a favorite for any spot, as his specialization in audience interaction makes him a popular all-around comic.

In addition to his success within the club circuit, Tommy's hit performances at fundraisers, corporate functions, and various private shows, have led to many return engagements. Not to be excluded, you can add to his list of accomplishments, Bridal showers, baby showers, engagement parties - you name it, and Tommy will add hilarity to your event.

Connect with the Gooch on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, but if you want to really do yourself a favor, go see him live!

You can find more information and show dates on his website www.TommyGooch.com.

Joe Larson is a husband, father and comedian who has been seen on Gotham Comedy Live, America's Got Talent and The Tonight Show's "Laugh Squad." He has been nominated for a prestigious MAC Award for "Best Up-And-Coming Comedian" and was a finalist in both the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival and appeared in the film Stand Up 360. Most recently, you can see Joe on Babies Behaving Badly on the Discovery Family channel and as a host on Laughs on FOX.

For more about Joe, please visit www.joelarsoncomedy.com.

John Joseph has been wowing audiences throughout the world, combining comedy, music, and his unique talent for improvisation.

John has appeared in the film Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 with Kevin James and has had many TV appearances on and including, The View, Showtime, Comedy Central, and the BBC in Great Britain. He can be heard daily on Sirius radio's Laugh USA channel.

John has toured nationally with such superstars as, Huey Lewis, the Righteous Brothers, and has over ten years of appearances performing for international recording star Julio Iglesias.

Rodney Laney has completed pilots for Comedy Central, MTV, and A&E. He has been seen on HBO, FOX News Channel's Red Eye, The Late Late Show on CBS, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, comedy.tv on the HD channel, two appearances on Gotham Comedy Live AXSTV, and Live in Gotham VR. He has appeared at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival Montreal and LOL Lounge TBS Presents A Very Funny Festival: Just for Laughs Chicago. His first CD I Blame The Publik Skool System was released by Comedy Dynamics.

Rodney Laney's first book Lighten Up is available now. So, Laugh Your Past Off! With Rodney Laney's Prescriptions for Light-Hearted Living. Rodney's current sets and special can be found at www.drybarcomedy.com.

Learn more at PatchogueTheatre.org.