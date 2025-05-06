Gillian Fox Named President And CEO of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts has announced the appointment of Gillian Fox as its next President & CEO. Fox will join Caramoor on June 9, after serving as Executive Director of Newport Classical since 2021, where she oversaw a transformational period of growth within the organization. Fox succeeds Edward J. Lewis III, who departed the organization at the end of March. Caramoor's Board Chairman, James A. Attwood, Jr., has been serving as Interim CEO while the search has been underway.



President & CEO Gillian Fox comments: “I am honored to join Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts to lead this incredible organization, internationally renowned for its artistic excellence and spirit of innovation. My vision builds on the legacy of the Rosens, particularly Lucie's aspiration to make Caramoor more accessible to the public – a place where audiences can find connection and cultural engagement.



"With a background in expanding classical music audiences and experience in jazz and the performing arts more broadly, I look forward to building on Caramoor's 80-year tradition of presenting world-class music and supporting the next generation of artists. Together, we can foster a deeper sense of place and belonging at Caramoor for the Westchester community and visitors alike. I am eager to collaborate with the dedicated Board of Trustees, staff, volunteers, supporters, and patrons – and my family and I are excited to call Caramoor our new home." Caramoor Board Chairman James A. Attwood, Jr. adds: “We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Gillian Fox as the next leader of Caramoor. She brings a rare combination of strategic insight, artistic sensibility, and a proven track record in arts leadership. Her deep experience in development, organizational management, and community engagement makes her ideally equipped to guide us forward. Gillian's values as a champion of creativity and her commitment to cultivating new audiences resonate deeply with us. As Caramoor celebrates its 80th anniversary, we look forward to this next chapter with great confidence and excitement.”

In her tenure as Executive Director at Newport Classical, Fox was responsible for executing the artistic and strategic vision of the organization, including fundraising and community relations, financial health and facilities management, marketing, communications, and brand strategy. Through her leadership, Newport Classical facilitated and implemented two strategic plans, the first of which led to an organizational rebranding and an expansion of Newport Classical's programming to operate year-round, and implemented a robust pre-K-12 music enrichment program in partnership with the public school system. The second plan is newly completed and about to be announced and implemented.

Prior to joining Newport Classical, Fox served as Director of SOLUNA Festival & Contemporary Programs at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where she received acclaim for curating innovative and thought-provoking classical music performances and interdisciplinary programs.

Drawing on a rich background of artistic curation and advocacy, Fox brings a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership to Caramoor. Her arrival comes at a pivotal moment, as Caramoor continues to expand its audiences and impact its local communities, while still steadfastly honoring its history and reimagining what a forward-thinking cultural institution can be.

About Caramoor

Caramoor is a cultural arts destination located on a unique 80-plus-acre estate with Italianate architecture and gardens in Northern Westchester County, NY. Its beautiful grounds include the historic Rosen House, a stunning mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Besides enriching the lives of its audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, Caramoor mentors young professional musicians and provides music-centered educational programs for young children.

