GREASE Comes to The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) proudly launches its 2019 season with the smash hit Grease. The show runs June 5 through June 26 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

The Greasers and the Pink Ladies are back at Rydell High! Put on your leather jacket and bobby socks and get ready to travel back in time to the rockin' '50s! Featuring all of the songs you know and love from the hit movie, including "You're the One That I Want," "Grease (Is the Word)," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Greased Lightnin'," and more. Nonstop comedy, rock and roll, and killer choreography make this show a rockin' good time.

Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock states, "41 years later, the world is still hopelessly devoted to Grease! We're excited to kick off our 61st season with this show and welcome back a creative team of Festival alums including Igor Goldin (Director), Phil Colgan (Choreographer) and Corinne Aquilina (Musical Director). Tickets are selling like crazy and we're gearing up for an exciting season of classics, reimaginings and new works."

Grease is directed by Igor Goldin (FLMTF: Austen's Pride, Sweeney Todd); with Phil Colgan (FLMTF: West Side Story, National tour: Hamilton) as Choreographer, and Corinne Aquilina (Broadway: Annie, The Great American Trailer Park Musical) as Music Director.

Grease will feature scenic design by Nate Bertone (Broadway: A Bronx Tale) with Richard Ouellette as Associate Set Designer, costume design by Tiffany Howard (FLMTF: Beehive, Mamma Mia!), lighting design by Jose Santiago (FLMTF: Holiday Inn, Parade), sound design by Kevin Heard (FLMTF: Ghost, From Here to Eternity), and wig design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).



In the iconic roles of Danny and Sandy - Michael Notardonato and Heather Makalani (Broadway: Aladdin) both make their Festival debuts, respectively. The Pink Ladies are Mia Gerachis as Rizzo, Megan Kane as Frenchie, Jessie Davidson as Marty, and Elizabeth Adabale as Jan. The T-Birds are Noah Bridgestock as Kenickie, Jack Cahill-Lemme as Sonny, Nick Martinez as Doody, and Travis Przybylski as Roger. Viveca Chow appears as Patty, Trent Soyster as Eugene, and Elizabeth Yanick as Cha Cha. Darius Harper (National Tour: Kinky Boots) will play Vince Fontaine / Teen Angel with Ms. Lynch being played by Lindsey Alley (TV: Jessica Jones, How I Met Your Mother). The Grease ensemble will feature: Anju Cloud, Lauren Soto, and Robert Serrano.

The 61st Season also includes Dixie's Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (June 28-July 3), Grand Hotel (July 10-31), South Pacific (August 7-28), Working, a Musical (September 4-21), and Loch Ness: A New Musical (September 28-October 13). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.





