Fisher Center at Bard Launches UPSTREAMING Digital Platform

The Fisher Center has launched its new digital platform, Upstreaming! Upstreaming broadens the Fisher Center's commitment to reaching audiences far beyond the physical walls of our building, and offers new ways of engaging with the artists we collectively hold so dear.

Each Wednesday, Upstreaming will release new content, including digital commissions and beloved performances from the Fisher Center's archives.

These programs reflect the Fisher Center's mission to engage artists and audiences in the development and examination of artistic ideas, offering perspectives from the past and present, as well as visions of the future. Works featured each week will highlight a different aspect of the breadth of programming the Fisher Center offers, including weekly performances from the SummerScape Opera and BMF archives.

Learn more here!





