Fifty Artists Announced For Forestburgh's In The Works~in The Woods Festival

Franklin Trapp, Producing Artistic Director for the Forestburgh Playhouse and Broadway veteran Matt Lenz, Festival Artistic Director and Director of Creative Development have announced casting for this year's In The Works~In The Woods Festival taking place September 8 through 11.

Bottle Shock! The Musical (A new musical by James D. Sasser and Charles Vincent Burwell, directed by J. Scott Lapp with music direction by Vadim Feichtner). Based on the 2008 cult hit movie by Jody Savin & Randall Miller and Ross Schwartz, Bottle Shock! Is the story of the early days of Napa Valley winemaking and the 1976 "Judgment of Paris" wine tasting, when for the first time, California wines beat the French in a blind tasting and history was upended. The cast features Jeff Skowron, T.J. Mannix, Javier Ignacio, Carla R. Stewart, Blake Du Bois, Libby Johnston, Joey Miceli, Michael Santora, Haley Izurieta, Emily Martinez and Alyssa Payne.

Outbound (A new play by Caitlin Collins and directed by Joan Sergay). Iris feels lost in her call-center job, until she lands on the phone with Shelly - a young widow who happens to live in a small town Iris has a connection to. The women's journeys intertwine in an exploration, loss, belonging, isolation and resilience. The cast features Suzy Weller, Omalolu Fiki, TRACY SALLOWS, Tim Barker, Lee Hubilla, Emily Kleypas and Brandon Dial.

Gordon Gets Down! (a new musical comedy for young audiences by Caleb Damschroder and Matthew Ravey). It's Martha Gruffington Day at Sunny Creek Goat Farm! While preparing for the farm's annual line dance, Gordon discovers he's got 4 left hooves. With a little self-discovery, a lot of love and a few songs along the way, Gordon is sure to find the right moves! Directed by Roque Berlanga and music direction by Michael Hopewell, the cast features Karter Dolan, Blaire Baker, Liz Neitge, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Dominick Ventrella, Julia Chen Myers, Cody Garcia and Mac Myles.

CATSKILLS CAB LAB - Alan Muraoka and Scott Evans with music director James Rushin, will develop and direct 2 unique, solo musical cabaret evenings featuring emerging cabaret stars Marrick Smith and Ariana Valdes.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

A reading of a new play with music, Walking With Bubbles, written and performed by Broadway's Jessica Hendy (Aida, Cats) and featuring original songs by Brianna Barnes (2021 Jonathan Larson Finalist). Directed by Richard Hess.



Off the Cuff-Conversations with celebrated writers and theatre insiders including noted Sullivan County historian John Conway, acclaimed playwright and drag legend, Charles Busch, director and longtime collaborator with Busch, Carl Andress, preeminent casting director, Rachel Hoffman and more prominent theatre professionals in impromptu discussions about their careers and the creative process.

Ever wonder how new plays and musicals are born? Ever been curious about a playwright or a composer's process - or why they made the choices they did? If so, the In the Works~In the Woods at Forestburgh Playhouse is for you.

Become A Member - Forestburgh Playhouse is offering three different passport memberships to the Festival: Festival Fan: $150 (Individual), Festival Friends: $500 (2 Passes) and Festival Founder VIP: $1000 (2 Passes). Day passes and tickets to individual shows will also be available. For more information: www.fbplayhouse.org or by calling 845-794-1194.

The In the Works~In the Woods Festival Advisory Committee includes Scott Evans (Actor/Director), Robin Levine (Director), Cori Thomas (Playwright), Banji Aborisade (Director/Choreographer), Jillian Carucci (Director), Alan Muraoka (Actor/Director), Ana Flavia Zuim (Musical Director/Conductor), Anthony C. Daniel (Director/Associate Festival Director), Valentina Fratti (Director/Producer), Franklin Trapp (FBP Producing, Artistic Director) and Matt Lenz (ITW Festival Artistic Director).

Major sponsors of In the Works~In the Woods are Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association, Roscoe Beer, Do Good Spirits, Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, Vintus Wines and Spirits NY, Athletic Brewing Company, Kristt Kelly Office Systems.