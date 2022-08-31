Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fifty Artists Announced For Forestburgh's In The Works~in The Woods Festival

The festival runs September 8 through 11.

Register for Central New York News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Franklin Trapp, Producing Artistic Director for the Forestburgh Playhouse and Broadway veteran Matt Lenz, Festival Artistic Director and Director of Creative Development have announced casting for this year's In The Works~In The Woods Festival taking place September 8 through 11.

Bottle Shock! The Musical (A new musical by James D. Sasser and Charles Vincent Burwell, directed by J. Scott Lapp with music direction by Vadim Feichtner). Based on the 2008 cult hit movie by Jody Savin & Randall Miller and Ross Schwartz, Bottle Shock! Is the story of the early days of Napa Valley winemaking and the 1976 "Judgment of Paris" wine tasting, when for the first time, California wines beat the French in a blind tasting and history was upended. The cast features Jeff Skowron, T.J. Mannix, Javier Ignacio, Carla R. Stewart, Blake Du Bois, Libby Johnston, Joey Miceli, Michael Santora, Haley Izurieta, Emily Martinez and Alyssa Payne.

Outbound (A new play by Caitlin Collins and directed by Joan Sergay). Iris feels lost in her call-center job, until she lands on the phone with Shelly - a young widow who happens to live in a small town Iris has a connection to. The women's journeys intertwine in an exploration, loss, belonging, isolation and resilience. The cast features Suzy Weller, Omalolu Fiki, TRACY SALLOWS, Tim Barker, Lee Hubilla, Emily Kleypas and Brandon Dial.

Gordon Gets Down! (a new musical comedy for young audiences by Caleb Damschroder and Matthew Ravey). It's Martha Gruffington Day at Sunny Creek Goat Farm! While preparing for the farm's annual line dance, Gordon discovers he's got 4 left hooves. With a little self-discovery, a lot of love and a few songs along the way, Gordon is sure to find the right moves! Directed by Roque Berlanga and music direction by Michael Hopewell, the cast features Karter Dolan, Blaire Baker, Liz Neitge, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Dominick Ventrella, Julia Chen Myers, Cody Garcia and Mac Myles.

CATSKILLS CAB LAB - Alan Muraoka and Scott Evans with music director James Rushin, will develop and direct 2 unique, solo musical cabaret evenings featuring emerging cabaret stars Marrick Smith and Ariana Valdes.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Special Events Include:

A reading of a new play with music, Walking With Bubbles, written and performed by Broadway's Jessica Hendy (Aida, Cats) and featuring original songs by Brianna Barnes (2021 Jonathan Larson Finalist). Directed by Richard Hess.


Off the Cuff-Conversations with celebrated writers and theatre insiders including noted Sullivan County historian John Conway, acclaimed playwright and drag legend, Charles Busch, director and longtime collaborator with Busch, Carl Andress, preeminent casting director, Rachel Hoffman and more prominent theatre professionals in impromptu discussions about their careers and the creative process.
Ever wonder how new plays and musicals are born? Ever been curious about a playwright or a composer's process - or why they made the choices they did? If so, the In the Works~In the Woods at Forestburgh Playhouse is for you.

Become A Member - Forestburgh Playhouse is offering three different passport memberships to the Festival: Festival Fan: $150 (Individual), Festival Friends: $500 (2 Passes) and Festival Founder VIP: $1000 (2 Passes). Day passes and tickets to individual shows will also be available. For more information: www.fbplayhouse.org or by calling 845-794-1194.

The In the Works~In the Woods Festival Advisory Committee includes Scott Evans (Actor/Director), Robin Levine (Director), Cori Thomas (Playwright), Banji Aborisade (Director/Choreographer), Jillian Carucci (Director), Alan Muraoka (Actor/Director), Ana Flavia Zuim (Musical Director/Conductor), Anthony C. Daniel (Director/Associate Festival Director), Valentina Fratti (Director/Producer), Franklin Trapp (FBP Producing, Artistic Director) and Matt Lenz (ITW Festival Artistic Director).

Major sponsors of In the Works~In the Woods are Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association, Roscoe Beer, Do Good Spirits, Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, Vintus Wines and Spirits NY, Athletic Brewing Company, Kristt Kelly Office Systems.





More Hot Stories For You


French Immersive Art C'est Pas Là, C'est Par Là Will Unite Rochester Fringe AudiencesFrench Immersive Art C'est Pas Là, C'est Par Là Will Unite Rochester Fringe Audiences
August 31, 2022

Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival announced today that preparations for the Rochester engagement of the U.S. Premiere Tour of C'est Pas Là, C'est Par Là  (It's Not Here, It's Over Here) are well underway. 
Rochester Fringe Announces Site Specific ShowsRochester Fringe Announces Site Specific Shows
August 30, 2022

The Rochester Fringe Festival announced its line-up of site-specific shows; 19 uniquely different productions will be featured during the annual 12-day performance extravaganza. Now in its eleventh year, the festival begins on Tuesday, September 13 and runs daily through Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Pearl Side Community Arts Festival Comes to theREPPearl Side Community Arts Festival Comes to theREP
August 25, 2022

Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) joins forces with artistic and community partners for the Pearl Side Community Arts Festival, a five-day celebration of Capital Region arts and community service, taking place September 8-12.
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces Fall ProgramsStaller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces Fall Programs
August 24, 2022

The Staller Center's Zuccaire Gallery announces fall programs organized in conjunction with CONNECTING THE DROPS: THE POWER OF WATER, an art exhibition featuring 7 environmental artists. 
PS21 Chatham Season Closing Celebration Makes For A Wildly Unique Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4PS21 Chatham Season Closing Celebration Makes For A Wildly Unique Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4
August 24, 2022

Philippe Quesne's Farm Fatale and The Moles alongside Compagnie Galmae/Juhyung Lee's participatory installation C'est Pas Là , C'est Par Là are highlights of PS21 PATHWAYS: Blazing Trails to a Sustainable Future, a multi-disciplinary public initiative of free and affordable performances, arts and environmental education workshops and encounters, circus and processional arts, participatory activities, and installations designed for the local community, with influences from around the world.