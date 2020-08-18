Exhibitions in UPSTATE ART WEEKEND to Be Previewed in a Zoom Conversation

The conversation will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm EST.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm EST, join New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) and STONELEAF RETREAT for a Zoom conversation with Kelsey Sloane (Art Omi), Jayne Drost Johnson (JDJ), and Candice Madey (River Valley Arts), moderated by Helen Toomer, for a preview of exhibitions in UPSTATE ART WEEKEND.

Join UPSTATE ART WEEKEND, August 29-30, 2020, featuring a new program to celebrate creative spaces in the Hudson Valley. Follow @upstateartweekend for updates and the full PROGRAM is here.



UPSTATE ART WEEKEND will showcase an exhibition of STONELEAF alum Keisha Scarville's Passports series and an audio piece by Sonia Louise Davis (who will attend the residency in 2021), commissioned by The Laundromat Project. There will also be work by STONELEAF alum Leah Dixon and Rebecca Reeve and an outdoor installation presented by Beverly's, featuring the work of Alison Kuo, Elise McMahon and Dana Robinson, the later will attend STONELEAF's residency program in 2021.



OPEN: Saturday, August 29 + Sunday, August 30, 12pm - 6pm



OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, August 29, 12pm-2pm

12.30pm Yard Concept Reading Circle featuring A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit

1.30pm: Female Design Council Gathering, celebrating UPSTATE ART WEEKEND & Johanna Goodman's installation



RSVP HERE and please note that masks and social distancing are required.

