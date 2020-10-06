Earlville Opera House Will Host Virtual Auction in December

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place from December 4 through December 11.

The Earlville Opera House has announced a virtual auction experience where participants can bid on an array of items including edibles, experiences, entertainment, and more, Observer-Dispatch reports.

The event takes place from December 4 through December 11. Take part in the auction at earlvilleoperahouse.com.

Those interested in donating an item or service to be auctioned should call 315-691-3550.

Read more on Observer-Dispatch.

The Earlville Opera House was founded in 1972 as a not-for-profit, volunteer-based, community service organization promoting the arts in a rural region of central New York by offering programs of cultural, educational, and historical significance; and preserving and restoring the architectural and historic integrity of the Earlville Opera House, an unique second-story theater constructed in 1892.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You