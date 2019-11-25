DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE and B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Come to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

The Oncenter line-up is piling up! They have announced the addition of two more unique shows coming in 2020!

Dinosaur World Live!

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for the entire family (ages 3+) at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on January 28, 2020!

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few!

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 27th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Tickets range from $19.50 - $35.50, additional fees may apply.

B-The Underwater Bubble Show!

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Following your dreams and allowing your inner child to take over for a while is the premise of B-The Underwater Bubble Show, performing at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Inspired by childhood standards like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, B-The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. "Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something," explains co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. "We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don't always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart."

The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who "always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast." The office worker discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, which is full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures. "Mr. B represents each of us," Pezzoli notes. "His transformation is a journey which each of us could take 'only if'...everyone dreams about the possibilities of taking a break to sit, relax and simply daydream."

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 27th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Tickets range from $20 - $50, additional fees may apply.





