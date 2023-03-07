Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund Raiser

Hosted by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, the night consists of six rounds of five questions each in a variety of categories.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting "Third Thursday Trivia" on Thursdays, March 16 and April 20 at 7:00PM.

This monthly "mini fundraiser" has been a staple on CRT's schedule for a number of years and is open to all ages. Hosted by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, the night consists of six rounds of five questions each in a variety of categories.

Teams are comprised of not more than 4 people each, with an admission price of $5.00 per person. A beer/wine cash bar is available, and free popcorn is offered at each table. Prizes are offered for each round with a grand prize for the winning team of the night.

CRT encourages patrons to visit www.cortlandrep.org to see the list of upcoming shows and events this spring at CRT Downtown, and the list of the summer productions scheduled for the Little York Pavilion in Preble. CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions along with 5- or 6- pack Flex Passes.

The 5-show subscription allows the patron to see all 5 summer productions; the Flex Passes allow the purchaser to choose the shows they'd like see. Special pricing is available for Youth (22 and under) Flex Passes. CRT's new Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023, at the CRT Box Office.

Discounts on summer tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans and first responders. Current box office hours are Mon-Fri, 9:00-4:00; summer hours will be extended starting on May 22 to Mon-Fri 9:00 - 6:00, Saturdays noon-6:00. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-427-6160.




Alleyways BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday Photo
Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday
Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki.
Staller Centers Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery an Photo
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum
Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor.
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre
HAMILTON is still sweeping the nation, Adam Ali-Perez gives an inside scoop to life as a Universal Swing for the production!
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season Photo
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 6, 2023

March 6, 2023

