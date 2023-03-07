Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund Raiser

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting "Third Thursday Trivia" on Thursdays, March 16 and April 20 at 7:00PM.

This monthly "mini fundraiser" has been a staple on CRT's schedule for a number of years and is open to all ages. Hosted by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, the night consists of six rounds of five questions each in a variety of categories.

Teams are comprised of not more than 4 people each, with an admission price of $5.00 per person. A beer/wine cash bar is available, and free popcorn is offered at each table. Prizes are offered for each round with a grand prize for the winning team of the night.

CRT encourages patrons to visit www.cortlandrep.org to see the list of upcoming shows and events this spring at CRT Downtown, and the list of the summer productions scheduled for the Little York Pavilion in Preble. CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions along with 5- or 6- pack Flex Passes.

The 5-show subscription allows the patron to see all 5 summer productions; the Flex Passes allow the purchaser to choose the shows they'd like see. Special pricing is available for Youth (22 and under) Flex Passes. CRT's new Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023, at the CRT Box Office.

Discounts on summer tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans and first responders. Current box office hours are Mon-Fri, 9:00-4:00; summer hours will be extended starting on May 22 to Mon-Fri 9:00 - 6:00, Saturdays noon-6:00. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-427-6160.