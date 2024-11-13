Cortland Rep Downtown Announces Holiday Season Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown is the place to be this holiday season. From November 21 through New Year's Eve, CRT's schedule is chock-full of shows and events for all ages. Santa's volunteer elves (CRT's Board and Guild members, as well as members of the community) are decorating the Grand Hall from top to bottom in preparation for the festivities. CRT's holiday schedule includes:

Third Thursday Trivia: November 21, 7PM. Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. This monthly “mini fundraiser” includes six trivia rounds of five questions each, with various topics including pop culture, movies, music, literature, history and more. Admission is $5.00 per person; teams may be comprised of up to 4 people. Prizes are presented for each round, with a grand prize for the evening. A beer/wine cash bar will be available, and free snacks are offered.

Cocktails with Santa: Thursday, December 5, 7PM–9PM. This evening is reserved for those folks without children but who still would like to take a stroll through the holiday display while enjoying a beer or glass of wine, snap some Christmas card selfies, and even visit with Santa. A beer/wine cash bar will be available, and CRT volunteers will be on hand to take phone photos for visitors. Photos with Santa himself are $10.00 each and will be emailed over the next week. On-the-spot printing is available for an additional $10.00. Well-behaved pets for Santa photos are also welcome at this time. Admission is $1.00 per person.

Holiday Photos in Santa's Winter Wonderland: Friday, December 6 from 6PM-8:30PM; Saturday, December 7 from 10AM–12PM & 2PM-4PM, and Sunday, December 8 from 1PM-3PM. Now in its 8th year! Admission is just $1.00 per person; photos with Santa are $10.00 per arrangement and will be emailed during the following week. On-the-spot photo printing is available for an additional $10.00. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many “selfie-spots”. Free face-painting, and milk and cookies will be available. Mrs. Claus will also be on hand with coloring and ornament-making.

CRT's Holiday Brunch Fundraiser: Saturday, December 14, 11AM – 2PM. CRT's Board of Directors will once again host the theatre's 3rd Annual Holiday Brunch Fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious brunch from M&D Deli, bid on unique silent auction baskets, scoop up holiday spirits in wine grab bags, and enjoy a one-hour concert by Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons. Tickets are sold as tables of 4 for $150.00, or in pairs for $75.00.

Todd Meredith and The Rave-Ons: Saturday, December 14 at 7:30PM and Sunday, December 15 at 2PM: CRT welcomes back our most popular performers! Todd and the guys offer up a high energy holiday tribute to Buddy Holly and other young rockers of the ‘50s and ‘60s generation. Guaranteed to rock you around your Christmas tree! Adults: $35.00. Groups of 4: $120.00. 21 and under: $25.00.

Third Thursday Trivia: December 19 at 7PM: The final CRT Trivia night of 2024, with a special “Holiday Edition.”

8th Annual “Dancin' Thru the Decades” New Year's Eve Community Dance: Tuesday, December 31, 9PM – 12:30AM. CRT invites one and all to dance in the New Year at this family-friendly event. The CRT DJ plays the ultimate dance mix of the greatest tunes from the 60's to today. A beer/wine cash bar will be available. Tickets: $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door. Kids under 12 are free.

Advance tickets for most events may be purchased from the theatre's website CortlandRep.org, by calling 800-427-6160, or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9AM – 4PM.

Comments