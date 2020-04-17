Cortland Rep Cancels 2020 Summer Season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing the cancellation of their entire 2020 summer season, and the suspension of all in-person youth workshops, camps and performances until further notice. "There is no easy way to report this news," says Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. "As always, our top priority is the health and well-being of our audience and volunteers, not to mention our staff, actors, technicians and musicians. To assure everyone's safety, we are calling this our 'Intermission Season'. We will take this time to focus on the future when CRT comes roaring back, and we can all gather together again for more fantastic live performances."

The summer season, which was due to start rehearsals on May 26, was to run thru August 22 with five mainstage productions and one children's show, plus two summer theatrical youth camps. "This is heartbreaking, but absolutely the best call to make." Thompson says. The cancellation was approved by a unanimous vote of the CRT Board of Directors in an emergency, on-line meeting. "This is the most important decision this group has ever had to make," said Board President John Folmer. The CRT staff has been monitoring the ongoing assessments made by Broadway producers and other theatres around the country and presented the case to the Board as the most responsible choice.

"Though we are saddened by the cancellation of the summer, we are still planning and eagerly looking forward to the fall season at CRT Downtown." Thompson says. All postponed shows, concerts and events from the spring have been rescheduled to the fall, starting with the musical quartet "Well Strung" on September 12. Shows and dates are listed on CRT's website at cortlandrep.org. The decision on transferring the full 2020 summer season to 2021 has yet to be made; 2021 will mark CRT's 50th Anniversary season, for which Thompson says he has special plans to celebrate.

The CRT Downtown administration and box offices are closed, not only due to the COVID-19 crisis, but also because of a car accident that took place on April 8, in which a car crashed into the lobby windows, shattering the glass, framework and foundation brick work. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," Thompson says, "though the lobby windows must be completely replaced and some of the foundation rebuilt."

For the time being, CRT staff will continue to work remotely. Thompson asks for patience from subscribers and flex-pass purchasers who have already paid for tickets, as well as corporate sponsors and playbill advertisers. Representatives from the theatre will be calling each one individually, starting the week of April 27, to discuss their options. "We are hopeful that our supporters recognize that CRT's future of providing exciting entertainment relies on what happens now when our season is put on hold. If a subscriber would like to donate part or all of their 2020 subscription, fully tax-deductible, to help CRT thru the lean months, they can email this request to info@cortlandrep.org."

Currently, Thompson and the CRT staff are developing and exploring other exciting entertainment options, including online performances. "At times like these, when our medical and first responder community are on the front lines, the Arts are needed more than ever to offer some relief." Thompson says. "The Arts always find a way. Out of necessity, we are experimenting and growing our virtual presence, and are anxious to be creative for our audience until our 'Intermission Season' is over, even if it's from a distance!"





