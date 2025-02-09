Composers Concordance Will Presents 'Seth & Gene's Excellent Electroacoustic Adventure'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, March 8th, 2025 at 7pm at Westbeth, Composers Concordance will present 'Seth & Gene's Excellent Electroacoustic Adventure'. Composers Gene Pritsker and Seth Boustead will perform a duo concert featuring special guests, poets Robert C. Ford and Imelda O'Reilly.

The program will showcase newly written electroacoustic music combined with poetry and film, performed five times in five different cities. Most of the music is scored for electric guitar, piano, and electronics, with poetry by Robert C. Ford and Imelda O'Reilly. Also on the program are three films-two by Octavio Maya and one by Salem Krieger.

The event will launch on March 8th in New York City at the Westbeth Artist Complex. The group will then travel to San José, Costa Rica, performing on March 20th at the University of Costa Rica and on March 22nd in Turrialba, Costa Rica. Next, they will head to Mexico City for a performance on March 27th at Casa Patricio, followed by a presentation on March 28th in Morelia, Mexico at CMMAS (Mexican Center for Music and the Sound Arts).

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

