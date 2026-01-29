Caramoor to Host Series of Spring Concerts and New Wellness Events

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts continues its intimate Rosen House Concert Series with eight performances featuring classical, jazz, and folk music from March through May 2026. In addition, Caramoor announces expanded public programs, going Beyond the Music with Yoga, Teas, Talks and More and giving the community more opportunities to experience this special location.

Once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The estate's gardens and grounds are also open year round to visitors, free of charge, for picnicking and walking daily from 10am to 4pm.

Rosen House Concert Series: March-May 2026



Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series is held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same living room salon setting where the Rosens once entertained their many friends.

The spring Rosen House Concert Series opens on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3pm, with the Schwab Vocal Rising Stars' culminating performance, To the Sea. Every year, Schwab Vocal Rising Stars' Artistic Director Steven Blier selects four promising singers and a pianist for a week-long Caramoor residency that includes daily coaching, rehearsals, and workshops, culminating in this concert in the Music Room. Assisted by Bénédicte Jourdois and developed in conjunction with the New York Festival of Song, this year's program, To The Sea, is a hymn to the lure (and the menace) of the ocean, including works by Elgar, Guastavino, Rachmaninoff, Pauline Viardot, and Debussy. This year's Schwab Vocal Rising Stars are Shiyu Zhuo, soprano; Anna Maria Vacca, mezzo-soprano; Nathan Romportl, tenor; Will Kim, baritone; and Luis Villarreal, piano. Tickets are free for audience members ages 18 and under.

On Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30pm, powerhouse Irish quintet Goitse performs at Caramoor as part of the Rosen House Concert Series. Born from Limerick's Irish World Academy, these five exceptional musicians are taking traditional music to thrilling new heights. They have won hearts (and numerous awards) with their perfect blend of time-honored Irish tunes and their own fresh compositions. When Áine McGeeney's expressive fiddle playing and vocals meet Colm Phelan's award-winning bodhrán rhythms, something magical happens. Add Conal O'Kane's masterful guitar work, Alan Reid's versatile multi-instrumental talents, and Daniel Collins' lively accordion, and audiences will be tapping their feet from start to finish.

The acclaimed Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is next on the Concert Series, performing on Sunday, May 22, 2026 at 3pm. Ólafsson's rare blend of technical mastery and poetic sensitivity has captivated audiences around the globe. Hailed for his visionary artistry, he has amassed over one billion streams and earned some of the highest accolades in classical music, including the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his Goldberg Variations, BBC Music Magazine's Album of the Year, and two Opus Klassik Awards for Solo Recording of the Year. He has also been named Gramophone's Artist of the Year, Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year, and received the prestigious Icelandic Export Award, presented by the President of Iceland. Ólafsson's Caramoor recital is an exploration of Beethoven's Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109, which he contextualizes with the same composer's E minor sonata, Op. 90, and works in both keys by Bach and Schubert.

The Junction Trio is next on the Rosen House Concert Series, performing on Sunday April 12, 2026 at 3pm. These three extraordinary soloists redefine chamber music with fearless creativity and electrifying synergy. Since coming together in 2015, violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell, and pianist Conrad Tao have dazzled audiences with performances that blend technical brilliance, emotional depth, and an adventurous spirit. Whether interpreting classical masterworks or trailblazing contemporary works, including music by Tao himself, the trio brings a fresh, dynamic energy to the stage. Their critically acclaimed appearances at Carnegie Hall, the 92nd Street Y, and Toronto's Royal Conservatory have affirmed their place as one of today's most exciting ensembles. At Caramoor, they perform Tao's Eventide along with Piano Trios by Ravel and Schumann.

On Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 3pm, internationally renowned cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih present an afternoon of deeply expressive, masterfully performed music. Celebrated for his poetic tone, profound insight, and charismatic presence, Isserlis brings exceptional depth to a wide-ranging repertoire – from beloved Romantic masterpieces to rediscovered gems – captivating audiences with intelligence, warmth, and artistry. Honored with a CBE and a place in Gramophone's Hall of Fame, Isserlis continues to shape the future of his art with a rare blend of historical awareness and contemporary vision. This is a not-to-be-missed chance to hear his interpretation of works by Beethoven, Schumann, Fauré, and Boulanger.

The Anat Cohen Quartetinho performs on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30pm, presenting its signature blend of jazz, Brazilian rhythms, and chamber music. Led by Grammy-nominated clarinetist Anat Cohen, the ensemble features Vitor Gonçalves on piano and accordion, Tal Mashiach on bass and guitar, and James Shipp on vibraphone and percussion. Together, they create an intimate, richly textured sound that weaves lyrical improvisation with global influences. Known for their expressive virtuosity and musical storytelling, they invite audiences on a joyful journey through sound.

Following their Caramoor debut in the fall, which was named one of the best performances of 2025 by The New York Times, the Poiesis Quartet, the Caramoor 2025-26 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, returns on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3pm with another program that showcases their fresh take on chamber music. Formed at Oberlin in 2022 and now based in Cincinnati, this award-winning ensemble has quickly gained national attention, with honors including the Grand Prizes at the 2025 Banff International String Quartet and the 2023 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competitions, and joining the Concert Artists Guild roster in 2024. Known for their rich, cohesive sound and adventurous programming, the quartet breathes new life into classical masterworks while amplifying bold, contemporary voices. Their May program includes Michi Wiancko's To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores; Eleanor Alberga's String Quartet No. 2; and Béla Bartók's String Quartet No. 5. Tickets are free for audience members ages 18 and under.

Presented in collaboration with City Winery, 29-year-old guitar sensation Solomon Hicks concludes the 2025-2026 Rosen House Concert Series at Caramoor on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30pm. Labeled a “guitarist to watch” by WXPN, Hicks has been a prodigy since picking up the guitar at age six. He blends blues, jazz, and rock with soulful vocals and jaw-dropping technique, and his debut album Harlem, produced by Grammy-winner Kirk Yano, earned him the 2021 Blues Music Award for Best Emerging Artist. He has shared the stage with icons like Jeff Beck, Ringo Starr, and Mavis Staples, wowing audiences around the world with his electrifying performances. A favorite at Caramoor's 2024 American Roots Music Festival, this rising star returns to breathe new life into classic sounds in our Music Room.

Beyond the Music: Yoga, Teas, Talks, & More

Conversations at Caramoor

Caramoor presents Steven Blier in Conversation with David Pogue on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7pm in the Music Room. In this engaging evening, Blier will discuss his recently published memoir From Ear to Ear: A Pianist's Love Affair with Song, named a Wall Street Journal Best Book of the Year. From Ear to Ear recounts Blier's musical journey, from impromptu piano gigs in the 1960s to a celebrated career collaborating with some of the greatest voices of our time, including Renée Fleming, Jessye Norman, and Cecilia Bartoli, while offering rare insight into the art of song interpretation and the life of a collaborative pianist. Woven throughout is a deeply personal story of resilience, as he reflects on living and performing with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, sustained by determination, humor, and a lifelong devotion to music. Blier co-founded New York Festival of Song in 1988, a vibrant concert series that dips freely into six decades of vocal music from all genres, and is the Director of Caramoor's Schwab Vocal Rising Stars mentoring program. David Pogue is an Emmy-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, a New York Times bestselling author, a five-time TED speaker, and host of 20 NOVA science specials on PBS.

On April 15, 2026 and May 20, 2026 at 7pm, Caramoor presents Studio Nights: Art and Aperitifs in the Music Room. On April 15, participants are invited to study form, pattern, and design while creating a watercolor painting based on Caramoor's remarkable collection of vases and vessels, from grand ginger jars to classical urns and stone pitchers. The May 20 class introduces the fundamentals of charcoal portrait drawing using busts from the Rosen House collection as reference, including portraits of Lucie and Walter Rosen and other historic figures. Participants will explore proportion, light, and shadow while working in a bold and expressive medium.

In collaboration with the Herb Society of America, NY Unit, Caramoor presents What's the Tea? on May 7, 2026 at 6pm in the Music Room. This engaging evening of conversation, community, and hands-on exploration will be centered around the rich and ever-evolving world of tea and will feature a lively panel discussion with experts to explore tea from root to cup. Following the panel, participants can continue the experience with guided tea sampling and an interactive tea-blending workshop, and will learn the fundamentals of crafting balanced, intentional blends while creating custom tea to take home.

Great for Families

In collaboration with The Rewilding School, Caramoor presents Mystery of the Missing Music: A Caramoor Tabletop Adventure for Teens on March 11 and 25, and April 8 and 22, 2026 at 4:30pm. Unravel an imagined Caramoor mystery of Lucie's missing theremin in an immersive role-play tabletop game series that weaves together historical detail, creative storytelling, and collaborative problem-solving. Players will encounter real figures from Caramoor's history and explore the forces that shaped the Rosens' world and the legacy of Caramoor as a center for music and the arts. This four-session series takes place across Caramoor's historic spaces, with sessions held in the Music Room and Spanish Courtyard. Recommended for teens ages 14-17. Capacity is limited to eight participants.

Caramoor presents Little Artists at Caramoor on April 15 and May 20, 2026 at 4:30pm in the Music Room. In the April 15 class, young artists will explore the expressive possibilities of watercolor while drawing inspiration from Caramoor's collection of decorative vases and vessels. Guided by observation and imagination, participants will design and paint their own vase-inspired artwork while learning basic watercolor techniques. In a hands-on class on May 20, participants will learn the fundamentals of sculpting a bust using air-dry clay. After looking closely at examples from the Rosen House collection, young artists will create their own sculptural forms, focusing on shape, proportion, and creative expression.

Nature & Wellness

Yoga and Sound Healing at Caramoor

Caramoor invites the community to unwind and restore in a serene setting with Yoga in the Music Room, a special yoga series designed to nurture both body and mind, on February 3, 10, and 17, 2026 at 5:30pm. Surrounded by the elegance of this intimate space, each session offers a gentle, mindful practice led by an experienced instructor, with an emphasis on breath, alignment, and presence. The acoustics and atmosphere of the Music Room create a uniquely calming environment, inviting participants to slow down and reconnect. Whether you are new to yoga or returning to your mat, these sessions provide a peaceful way to end your day while experiencing Caramoor from a new perspective. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. Yoga at Caramoor continues with Sunset Yoga in the Sunken Garden on May 12, 19, and 26, 2026 at 6:30pm.

In collaboration with Majestic Hudson, Caramoor presents a Candlelit Sound Healing Experience on February 20, 2026 at 5:30pm in the Music Room. This 75-minute immersive experience offers an evening of deep relaxation and gentle reflection, honoring Caramoor's creative legacy through mindful presence. Jennifer Llewellyn, the founder of Katonah's Majestic Hudson, will guide the session. Her work weaves together mindfulness and deep listening to create transformative spaces for rest and re-connection.

Tours & Teas

New in 2026, every Friday and Saturday throughout the Spring, Caramoor will offer Rosen House Signature Tours at 10am, inviting visitors to explore the historic Rosen House through a docent-led experience which shares the stories behind the House's carefully assembled treasures, including Asian and Renaissance art, period rooms imported from European villas and châteaux, and architectural details that reveal the Rosens' global tastes and vision for a home that celebrates beauty and culture. The Signature Tour will take visitors through key rooms of the House, offering insight into the personal history of the Rosen family and the cultural significance of the spaces they inhabited. Highlights include the Burgundian Library with its groin-vaulted ceiling and the Music Room with its Renaissance furnishings and a magnificent Franco-Flemish tapestry. Along the way, docents will share the stories of the Rosens' musical gatherings and the artistic legacy that continues to inspire Caramoor's programs today. Whether seeing the House for the first time or returning for a new perspective, the tour brings the Rosen family's vision and spirit vividly to life.

Inspired by founder Lucie Rosen's love of the English tea tradition, Caramoor continues its popular Afternoon Teas in February, offering a variety of tea sandwiches, scones with créme fraiche and preserves, delicious desserts, and a selection of fragrant teas. Valentine's Day Teas on February 13 and 14 featuring pianist Tim Regusis and the Lunar New Year Tea on February 15 are already sold out; the Caramoor website will be updated with availability. On February 22 at 11am, Caramoor invites families to a special Teddy Bear Family Tea, a memorable tea party for children and their favorite teddy bears, dolls, or plush companions, which will include hot chocolate and a Caramoor Activity Book filled with fun and creative ways to explore the Music room. Afternoon Teas will return on May 15, 22, and 29, 2026 at 1pm.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Music Room, Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, and the Sunken Garden), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures which draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), a seasonal concessions tent, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

Upcoming Rosen House Concert Series

Sunday, March 8 at 3pm: Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Friday, March 20 at 7:30pm: Goitse

Sunday, March 22 at 3pm: Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Sunday, April 12 at 3pm: Junction Trio

Sunday, April 19 at 3pm: Steven Isserlis, cello & Connie Shih, piano

Friday, May 1 at 7:30pm: Anat Cohen Quartethinho

Sunday, May 3 at 3pm: Poiesis Quartet

Friday, May 8 at 7:30pm: Solomon Hicks

For Caramoor's complete schedule including Beyond the Music events, visit: caramoor.org/events

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.