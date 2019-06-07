BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents THE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Jun. 7, 2019  

BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents THE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The hilarious comedy team of Compton and Bennett are off their walkers once again in this all new, hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same.

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available. Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.



