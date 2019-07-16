BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Jul. 16, 2019  

Two con men, a beautiful woman and the elite of the French Riviera collide in this sexy and irreverent farce.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular 1988 MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available.

Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.



