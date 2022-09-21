Bridge Street Theatre Presents The U.S. Premiere Of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES

Rehearsals are currently under way in Catskill for the second play in Bridge Street Theatre's 2022 Fall Mainstage Season. The U.S. premiere of Hannah Moscovitch's award-winning "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" will be presented on the theatre's "Priscilla" Mainstage for a two-weekend run from October 13 - 23.

After his third marriage falls apart, Jon, a star professor and an acclaimed novelist, is disturbed when he finds himself becoming attracted to one of his students. Nineteen-year-old Annie is a big fan of his work and also happens to live just down the street from him. As their mutual admiration grows and the sexual tension escalates, the archetypal student-teacher romance gets turned on its head in this compelling, edge-of-your-seat new play, winner of the 2021 Canadian Governor General's Literary Award for English-Language Drama.

Making their Bridge Street Theatre debuts will be director Margo Whitcomb and, in the role of Annie, actor Abby Burris. Returning in the role of Jon will be Christopher Patrick Mullen, whom BST audiences have seen previously as Chip in Fat Knight Theatre's production of "ChipandGus" and as Jamie Tyrone in BST's critically-acclaimed production of Eugene O'Neill's "Long Day's Journey Into Night".

"Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" will be performed Thursdays - Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from October 13 - 23, and advance tickets can be purchased at bridgest.org/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door (subject to availability) one half hour prior to each performance. The play will be presented in the theatre's intimate 84-seat "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.

If you love plays that genuinely make you think and feel, performances that lodge in your mind and heart, and productions that you'll be discussing for weeks, months, even years after the curtain falls, you won't want to miss "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" or any of the other extraordinary experiences in store for you at this four-time winner of "Best Theatre/Performance Space" at the annual Best of Greene County Awards. For more details and ticketing information, visit the theatre's website at BridgeStreetTheatre.org.