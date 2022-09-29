Blackfriars & Bronze Collective Team Up On BARBECUE

This October, join Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) for a raucous and slightly twisted new comedy that demolishes the typical view of the American family.

The grill is hot, the beer is chilled and the table is set for a typical family barbecue. But when drug addiction and family drama come into the picture, this family's ham-fisted intervention goes south quickly. From Obie Award and Helen Hayes Award winner, Robert O'Hara, Barbecue serves up a heaping helping of sibling love and loathing.

In the unpredictable and eye-opening action of the play, O'Hara leaps back and forth between interchangeable casts of actors-one black cast; one white cast-to great effect. For Blackfriars' leadership, this felt like the perfect opportunity to team up with The Rochester Bronze Collective, an organization dedicated to facilitating and promoting projects amongst Black/African Diasporic artists, producers and organizations in the Greater Rochester Area.

"Theatre is a collaborative art form and the opportunity to partner with David, Reuben and The Bronze Collective on this production creates a bridge between our organizations," Says Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "It is our hope that this experience with The Bronze Collective is the first of many as we continue to reach across barriers to create access and opportunity for diverse communities to work and play at Blackfriars."

Bronze Collective co-founder, David Shakes, is just as enthusiastic about his involvement, not only as one of the organization's leaders, but also as the director of Barbecue: "The play is innovative and speaks to many issues that impact the nation and us as family members. Filled with ingredients of humor, satire and drama, the play has much to reveal." Bronze Collective leader (and Barbecue producer) Reuben Tapp added, "This collaboration works towards widening audiences of African American Playwrights and subsequent opportunities afforded to the actors of these works. Challenging works bring out gems that are not always apparent; we hope this work will provide treasures that will grow between Blackfriars and Bronze Collective in the future."

The Barbecue cast includes Kathryn Borden (Lillie Anne), Amy Canfield (Marie), Douglas Curry (James), Adryanna Elmendorf (Barbara), Whitney Marquise Acoff (Adlean), Kesha Sharee Harzog (Marie), Ken Klamm (James), Ashona Pulliam (Lillie Anne), Elizabeth Saunders (Adlean), and Kerry Young (Barbara); Direction by David Shakes.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior and student discounts are available through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for 73 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Accessible seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit www.blackfriars.org.