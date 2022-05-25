Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre Troupe Presents CAMP LOGAN by Celeste Bedford Walker

Inspired by actual events, CAMP LOGAN is an award-winning World War I military drama.

May. 25, 2022  
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (BTTUNY) has announced its upcoming production of CAMP LOGAN, by Celeste Bedford Walker, directed by Aaron Moore.

CAMP LOGAN by Celeste Bedford Walker rounds out the BTTUNY 2021-22 season and will take place on theREP Mainstage, 251 N. Pearl St.

Inspired by actual events, CAMP LOGAN is an award-winning World War I military drama about the devastating explosion of racial tensions that resulted in the 1917 Houston riot, involving an all-black Army regiment stationed in Houston, Texas.

Camp Logan will take place at theREP Mainstage, 251 N. Pearl St, with performances from June 2-5 and June 9-12, 2022. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 general and $15 for students, Veterans, and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit BTTUNY's website at https://capitalrep.org/event/camp-logan/.

theRep is located at 251 North Pearl Street in Albany. This will be BTTUNY's third production in theREP's new space where Artistic Director Jean-Remy Monnay is an Artist in Residence.





