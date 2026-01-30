Wendy Moten, Maria Schneider Orchestra and More Lead February Lineup At Birdland

Repeat engagements during the period include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, and more.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of performances from February 2 through February 15, featuring returning favorites and guest artists across jazz, cabaret, big band, and Latin music.
Artists appearing upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club during the run include Wendy Moten, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Caelan Cardello Trio, Danny Jonokuchi Big Band featuring Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, and Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings. Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences can catch Helen Sung’s Live Wire Project and Melissa Errico.
Repeat engagements during the period include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.
February 2 – February 15
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!
$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum
Wendy Moten
Birdland is proud to welcome acclaimed vocalist Wendy Moten back to the stage on Monday, February 2nd at 7PM! Known for her extraordinary versatility and soulful artistry, Moten—recently inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame—will lead an unforgettable evening of music, joined by her sensational All-Star band: Andy Ezrin, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos. From her Memphis roots to Nashville's finest stages, Moten's career spans genres and generations. Audiences may know her from her international hit “Come In Out of the Rain,” her show-stopping performances on NBC's The Voice, or her collaborations with icons like Vince Gill, Todd Rundgren, and Michael McDonald. A celebrated member of the Grammy-winning Time Jumpers, she has also graced the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
$75 VIP / $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground!
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Maria Schneider Orchestra
February 3–5: 7:00 & 9:30 PM
February 6–7: 8:30 & 10:30 PM
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Ulf Wakenius, Bruce Forman and Pasquale Grasso
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Big Band
$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Helen Sung’s Live Wire Project
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Caelan Cardello Trio
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Danny Jonokuchi Big Band feat. Lucy Yeghiazaryan
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum
Natalie Douglas – “Tributes: ’70s Soul”
VIP $65 / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Catherine Russell
February 10–12: 7:00 & 9:30 PM
February 13–14: 8:30 & 10:30 PM
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Peter Bernstein & Ken Peplowski
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Big Band
$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Melissa Errico – Lost In His Arms
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Gabrielle Stravelli Trio
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings: Lunar New Year Celebration
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
