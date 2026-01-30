Wendy Moten, Maria Schneider Orchestra and More Lead February Lineup At Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of performances from February 2 through February 15, featuring returning favorites and guest artists across jazz, cabaret, big band, and Latin music.

Artists appearing upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club during the run include Wendy Moten, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Caelan Cardello Trio, Danny Jonokuchi Big Band featuring Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, and Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings. Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences can catch Helen Sung’s Live Wire Project and Melissa Errico.

Repeat engagements during the period include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

LIVE AT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB AND BIRDLAND THEATER

February 2 – February 15

February 2-3 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

February 2 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wendy Moten

Birdland is proud to welcome acclaimed vocalist Wendy Moten back to the stage on Monday, February 2nd at 7PM! Known for her extraordinary versatility and soulful artistry, Moten—recently inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame—will lead an unforgettable evening of music, joined by her sensational All-Star band: Andy Ezrin, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos. From her Memphis roots to Nashville's finest stages, Moten's career spans genres and generations. Audiences may know her from her international hit “Come In Out of the Rain,” her show-stopping performances on NBC's The Voice, or her collaborations with icons like Vince Gill, Todd Rundgren, and Michael McDonald. A celebrated member of the Grammy-winning Time Jumpers, she has also graced the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

$75 VIP / $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 2 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 3–7 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

Maria Schneider Orchestra

February 3–5: 7:00 & 9:30 PM

February 6–7: 8:30 & 10:30 PM

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 4 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 4 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Ulf Wakenius, Bruce Forman and Pasquale Grasso

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 5 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 6 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 6–8 (Friday–Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Helen Sung’s Live Wire Project

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 7 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Caelan Cardello Trio

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 8 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Danny Jonokuchi Big Band feat. Lucy Yeghiazaryan

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 8 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 9–10 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

February 9 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas – “Tributes: ’70s Soul”

VIP $65 / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 9 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 10–14 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

Catherine Russell

February 10–12: 7:00 & 9:30 PM

February 13–14: 8:30 & 10:30 PM

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 11 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 11 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Peter Bernstein & Ken Peplowski

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 12 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 13 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 13–15 (Friday–Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Melissa Errico – Lost In His Arms

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 14 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 15 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings: Lunar New Year Celebration

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 15 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum