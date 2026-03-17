THE JIVE ACES Will Celebrate New Album at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present The Jive Aces – the UK's number one Jive and Swing band – for a one-night-only New York appearance on Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 PM. For more than three decades, this high-energy ensemble has performed in over 40 countries, captivating audiences with seamless shifts from hot jazz to foot-stomping rhythm & blues and old-time classic rock ‘n' roll. This multi-award-winning band has performed for the late Queen, sold out the London Royal Albert Hall, reached the semi-finals of “Britain's Got Talent,” and maintain a relentless schedule of 250 gigs annually — turning every venue into a foot-tapping, energizing and unforgettable night.

This special show features Annemarie Rosano (Birdland Big Band, America's Sweethearts) as guest vocalist, bringing extra sparkle to the evening.

The performance will highlight tracks from their acclaimed latest album, Keeping the Show On the Road, alongside timeless classics. Their irresistible rendition of the BBC TV Classic “Bring Me Sunshine” — nearing four million YouTube views — has been featured on BBC's “Strictly Come Dancing,” Netflix, and U.S. television, even earning a doctor's “prescription” for chasing away the blues. Their recent single “La Vie En Rose” topped the British Heritage Chart, and comedian Miranda Hart praised the band on BBC Radio 3: “The Jive Aces will get me up off the floor and make me lose any self-consciousness and dance!”

The band features Ian Clarkson on lead vocals, trumpet, and ukulele; “Big John” Fordham on tenor saxophone, clarinet, and fiddle; Vince “Professor” Hurley on piano; Ken Smith on double bass; Peter “Bilky” Howell on drums; Alex Douglas on trombone, washboard, and blues harp; and Grazia Bevilacqua on accordion.

The Jive Aces have shared stages with icons like Van Morrison, whom they supported in Belfast in August 2025, John Travolta, Priscilla Presley, Jamie Cullum, Toto, and Status Quo. They've earned awards including the City of Derry International Music Award and the Variety Club of Great Britain Award for their music and charity efforts, plus film festival prizes for their vibrant music videos. When the band hits the stage in their signature bright yellow suits, the party ignites instantly. Expect sizzling swing, raucous rock ‘n' roll roots, and pure feel-good energy that leaves audiences buzzing.

The Jive Aces will perform on Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50 (plus fees). There is no food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $19 (plus fees).