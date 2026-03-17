Christine Dwyer, Nick Drake, Meecah Join STRIPPED: SABRINA CARPENTER

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Stripped: Sabrina Carpenter, the inaugural concert of the new series from Broadway Sings, has announced its next lineup. On Sunday, March 22 at 3pm and 6pm, a cast of Broadway talents will belt out the hits of the pop (and Broadway!) star Sabrina Carpenter, accompanied by a full band at the Cutting Room.

Featured in the lineup are Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Meecah (Hamilton), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Nick Drake (& Juliet), Mia Gerachis (Beaches), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), and Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Sabrina Carpenter's award-winning albums, including “Please, Please, Please”, “Espresso”, “Feather” and “Nonsense”. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Evan Zavada (Wicked). The band includes Magda Kress, Michael Herlihy, Price McGuffey, Meg Dwinell, and D'Nasya Jordan. The series is produced and directed by Mach.

Stripped is an intimate concert series where powerhouse vocalists and a live band reinterpret major pop artists' hits with raw, minimalist arrangements. By removing the polish and production, the series spotlights the storytelling, emotion, and vocal artistry at the heart of each song. To view upcoming Stripped concerts, like Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, and ABBA, as well as their “K-Pop Demon Hunters” tribute concert, The Hunt is On, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.