Victoria Gordon Presents HALLOWEEN AT THE THEATRE

The evening of spooky showtunes airs on Twitch on October 25 at 6 PM Pacific.

As Halloween approaches, Los Angeles-based performer Victoria Gordon is ready to bring her theatrical touch to this year's festivities. Halloween at the Theatre, an evening of spooky showtunes, airs on Twitch on October 25 at 6 PM Pacific.

Gordon, whose online cabaret series ran bimonthly from March through August, will bring an expanded version of her traditional virtual shows to audiences worldwide in celebration of Halloween. The hour-long show will include guest performers, Halloween-inspired sets, and even Gordon performing a duet with herself. Gordon, dubbed "Baby Bernadette" by critic Guy Picot, will perform showtunes from musicals such as Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"After several months of at-home shows, I really wanted to push the envelope on my approach. I'm excited to try filming in a variety of settings and stepping away from the traditional song-monologue-song format to create a more unique experience," says Gordon, whose performances throughout the spring and summer months received rave reviews and thousands of total views worldwide.

There is no admission charge for this performance.

Victoria Gordon is an actress, singer, producer, director, and writer. She is the recipient of the IFS Film Festival Vanguard Award for Breakthrough Performance for her work on the sitcom Behind the Times and the youngest-ever vocal soloist at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Her film work has won awards at film festivals in the United States and Europe and received millions of views online. More information about Victoria may be found at www.thevictoriagordon.com and past shows may be viewed at vimeo.com/thevictoriagordon.

DETAILS:

DATE: Sunday, October 25, 2020

TIME: 6 PM Pacific

LINK: twitch.tv/thevictoriagordon

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You