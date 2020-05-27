VIDEO: Stephen S. Miller Sings His Way Through NYC in World Premiere Music Video of 'Any Dream Will Do'

New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the host of the new internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show," has stepped up to world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's challenge to create a cover version of one of his hit songs from any of his musicals through the #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome challenge that Webber announced earlier this spring on his Facebook page. Strewn in shimmering colorful sequined blazers, Miller fittingly filmed a music video on location throughout Hell's Kitchen and the Upper West Side, with social distancing in mind, for a version of the song "Any Dream Will Do" with lyrics by Tim Rice and composed by Webber for the smash Broadway sensation "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." The World Premiere of Mama Rose's rousing rendition of "Any Dream Will Do" launched today.

In other news, "The Mama Rose Show" recently featured "Sordid Lives" creator/writer/director Del Shores along with "A Very Sordid Wedding" and "Southern Baptist Sissies" star and producer Emerson Collins as guests on the May 22nd episode. On the May 25th episode Mama Rose's guests were "Sordid Lives" stars Ann Walker ("Lavonda"), Rosemary Alexander ("Dr. Eve") and Newell Alexander ("Wardell"). In the first minute of both episodes Miller, as "Mama Rose," does a hilarious skit in which he makes the revelation that he is the long-lost half-brother to Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram, the iconic character that Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan popularized. Shores and the cast also plugged the upcoming one-night-only, all-star live stream benefit reading of the original "Sordid Lives" play, which will take place on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, May 31 at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern. The free live stream reading and accompanying auction of "Sordid Lives" memorabilia is a benefit fundraiser for twenty-three live theatre companies who are associated partners of the Del Shores Foundation. Donations to the benefit can be made at www.delshoresfoundation.org.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes air weekly here and are also posted across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Tym Moss - NYC-based Actor ("Junk")/Cabaret Star/LGBTQ Activist

Bonnie Rose - NYC-based Stage/TV/Screen Actress ("Mr. Robot," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Most Likely to Murder")

Amy Lyndon - Celebrity Booking Coach (The Lyndon Technique)

Back in February right before Valentine's Day, Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show "Love and Other Feelings" at The Hidden Cabaret at The Secret Room, a stone's throw away from Times Square. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons). This marked Miller's return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold out crowd, Stephen wooed the audience with his rendition of "Can't Help Loving That Man" and "Feelings." Read the rave reviews of the show on Broadway World and ENinaRothe.com.

Before his return to the stage, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

