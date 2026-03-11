Photos: Frankie Moreno Trio Returns To Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland was joyfully overrun last Monday night by the electrifying Frankie Moreno Trio, with Frankie Moreno at the piano and microphone, his brother Tony Moreno on bass, and his son Giovanni Moreno on drums. The multi-generational group delivered a high-energy evening of musicianship and swing that had the packed room cheering throughout the set. Check out photos below!

Among those spotted in the audience enjoying the performance were New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke, singer Nicolas King, hostess and comedian Susie Mosher, and violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, all applauding and celebrating the music.

When the Morenos get cooking, the room doesn’t just swing, it practically levitates.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey