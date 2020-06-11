VIDEO: Ilene Kristen is This Week's Special Guest On THE MAMA ROSE SHOW

Superstar Ilene Kristen, who starred as Patty Simcox in the original Broadway cast of Grease, and daytime television legend as the devious Delia on "Ryan's Hope" and the feisty Roxanne "Foxy Roxy" Balsom on "One Life to Live," where she garnered two Daytime Emmy nominations, is this week's special guest on New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show."

Kristen reveals the many monumental moments of her career with Mama Rose from her work in Grease as well as playing the character of Leona Helmsley in the Broadway musical Mayor with Nancy Giles ("CBS Sunday Morning" contributor), to her work in films including "Why Would I Lie?" with Treat Williams, as well as her love of music performing throughout New York City at such venues as The Triad Theatre and recording her album "I'm Not Done With U Yet" (available on Amazon and Apple Music). Kristen also dishes with Mama Rose about her role as Dolly Faye in the new LogoTV pilot "Mélange" created and written by Tom D'Angora, starring Morgan Fairchild and directed by Gary Donatelli, who makes a cameo at the end of this week's new episode of "The Mama Rose Show."

Watch the episode below:

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes air weekly here and are also posted across all social media platforms.

Last week, "The Mama Rose Show" dedicated a special episode in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter's movement. Romper highlighted the episode in its "6 Ways To Celebrate Pride At Home While Honoring Black Lives Matter."

