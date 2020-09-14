Upcoming PIANO BAR LIVE! to Feature Joe Alterman, Jamie De Roy, Paul Errico and More

Tune in September 15th at 7:15pm ET!

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!)streams this Tuesday, September 15th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are Joe Alterman, Jamie deRoy, Paul Errico, Karen Oberlin, and rom the cast of Jasper in Deadland, Sheldon Henry, Diana Huey and Brandi Massey, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join them on TUESDAY, September 15 th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

