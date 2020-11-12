Tune in to a New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK This Friday

This week Doris Dear welcomes into the Rumpus Room singer/songwriter/home shopping diva and author Meg Flather!

Everyone is talking about "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", the new hit show on Broadway on Demand! A NEW episode premiers this Friday from DeForest Theatricals!

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brought her brand of stories, recipes and interviews to the new hit half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand to great success! People are loving hanging in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and meeting her guests and learning about the history of cocktails. So ... it's time to stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This week Doris Dear welcomes into the Rumpus Room singer/songwriter/home shopping diva and author Meg Flather! Grab a cocktail and join the chat and hear about Meg's life and how she was inspired by her time growing up in the Philippines. Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. So come and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris and hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

So join us in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand.

It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"! Episode 2 on Broadway on Demand THIS FRIDAY Nov 13th at 9pm ET, 6pm PT

For free!

click here for the show page!

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out the show's web site for up-to-date information.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You