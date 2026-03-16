Cabaret Roundup: March 16-22- Brian Stokes Mitchell, Liz Callaway & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Spring Awakening star John Gallagher, Jr. playing some of his original songs, a Baby concert featuring an all-star cast to support Planned Parenthood, Liz Callaway's Stephen Schwartz album release concert and more.

Heated Rivalry The Unauthorized Musical Parody at The Laurie Beechman

March 16-18

Tickets available here.

Based on the hit HBO show about hockey, HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander in his journey from power center to power bottom. See all of your favorite moments from the series that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. With a pop-infused score of toe-tapping original songs, scene-stealing cameos by characters like Rose Landry and Ilya's Ass, and time jumps that absolutely no one can keep track of - audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and possibly saying, "...Girl!" Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

March 16 & 17

Tickets available here.

John Gallagher Jr. is a Brooklyn based actor/singer-songwriter known for his roles on the Broadway stage (Duncan Sheik’s Spring Awakening, Green Day’s American Idiot, The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away) and the silver screen (The Newsroom, Short Term 12, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Hush). With 3 records under his belt - Six Day Hurricane (2016), 8th and Jane (2021), Goodbye or Something (2024, Grand Phony Music) - John writes with an emphasis on the confessional, cathartic, and emotional. His music is best described as “emo folk rock” - a tragicomic blend of rootsy bravado and vulnerable heart-on-sleeve reflection.

Tickets: Tickets are $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Baby The Musical: In Concert – A Benefit for Planned Parenthood at 54 Below

March 17 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Baby The Musical: In Concert featuring a star-studded cast with a portion of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood? “What could be better than that?!” For one-night-only, three generations of Broadway talent will come together for this star-studded benefit concert of the Maltby and Shire favorite. Join former cast members and the most exciting names on Broadway as they sing through beloved favorites like “We Start Today,” “What Could Be Better?,” “Fatherhood Blues,” “I Chose Right,” and of course, “The Story Goes On.”

This once-in-a-lifetime concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider, directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Schneider, and music directed by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish), Aeja L. Barrows (American Theater Group’s Purlie), Tony Award® nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, The Bridges of Madison County) as Nikki, JJ Niemann (Hamilton, Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon), Graham Rowat (Guys and Dolls, Sunset Boulevard), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill, Parade national tour) as Pam and more stars to be announced!

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $52.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Kurt Elling with the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club

March 18-21

Tickets available here.

Kurt Elling with the Future of Jazz Orchestra brings together one of jazz’s most commanding voices with New York’s best young musicians shaping today’s sound. Celebrating the release of his upcoming album, In the Brass Palace, Elling’s masterful storytelling and improvisational brilliance meet bold, contemporary big-band arrangements.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.91 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz Album Release Concert at 54 Below

March 18, 20 & 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60 years and every form of media, as well as a brand-new song Schwartz wrote for her, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship.

Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Featuring the legendary Stephen Schwartz playing a song he wrote just for Liz Callaway on March 18 only!

See a review of the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

March 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Thurs. March 19 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years.

“Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime; and more. On screen he has appeared in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!, The Gilded Age; and many others. In concert, he has appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience his engaging artistry in a program of popular songbook classics spanning Broadway, jazz, and the American Songbook, in this one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60. There are just a few tickets left for this.

It's a Nerd, It's a Bird, It's JARED! at Chelsea Table

March 20 & 21

Tickets available here.

Star from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen & TikTok You’ve seen him on the For You Page and on the Broadway stage. Maybe you’re one of his 1 million TikTok followers. Maybe you saw him play the nerd in Dear Evan Hansen or the bird in The Little Mermaid at Paper Mill Playhouse. It’s a nerd…it’s a bird, it’s Jared! Jared brings the WORLD PREMIERE of his original musical comedy show to the Chelsea Table + Stage for 2 nights only! With a fresh original score featuring his beloved viral hits as well as never before heard tunes, Jared’s show is a musical about musicals. Part stand up, part musical comedy. Part Sondheim, Part Bo Burnham. Part nerd, part bird. Come watch him fly (metaphorically) in this intimate never before seen show about life in the world of the theatre. FEATURED ARTIST TBA

Tickets: Tickets start at $23.18. There is a $25 minimum per person, per set (excluding tax and tip).