The Music of Michael Shaw Fisher Will Be Performed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Join the creators of Exorcistic! The Rock Musical for a wildly irreverent night of musical mayhem. Composer and Playwright Michael Shaw Fisher, fresh off a successful Off Broadway run of Exorcistic! The Rock Musical at Asylum NYC last fall, and Off Broadway limited run of his new play The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits at Soho Playhouse this month, will take over the stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre March 29th at 9:30pm for a One-Night-Only cabaret of song selections from his delightfully twisted musical universe.

Featuring selections from Fisher's cult favorite and upcoming shows; including Dr. Nympho Vs. The Sex Zombies, Midsummer Nightmare, Exorcistic! The Rock Musical, Skullduggery-the musical prequel to Hamlet, and Overlooked! The musical Parody of The Shining, this rock-infused late-night cabaret promises wicked comedy, heartbreaking showstoppers, and theatrical mischief at its finest. The evening will also feature a brand-new song from an entirely new musical project—and the only way to hear it is to be in the room.

Buckle up for Big Laughs, Bold Songs and Delicious Danger! Warning: This music may turn you on, the jokes may crack your ribs, and if you're lucky you will survive getting bitten by a zombie…or possessed by a demonic little girl.

Longtime Fan of Fisher's offbeat theatrical world? Discovering it for the first time? Being dragged here by a friend? Any of these situations will lead to an unforgettable Sunday night.

One night. One stage. A little sex, a little horror, and a lot of laughter. Enter if you dare.

Cast: Emma Hunton, Olivia Valli, Jamie Cepero, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Ethan Crystal, Steven Cutts, Hannah Bonnett, Michael Shaw Fisher, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Leigh Wulff, Jesse Merlin, Gabe Ramirez and Sophia Urista

Directed by Mia Criss, with Musical Direction by Zach Spound, Stage Manager Jason Goodman, and Host Alli Miller.