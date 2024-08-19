Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway luminary Melba Moore on October 17 & 18 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Aug 19 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Aug 23 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MelbaMoore.

Back by popular demand! Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway's Living Room with, From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which led to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a trio and a visual presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will perform a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

Melba Moore: From Broadway, With Love plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 17 & 18 at 7pm. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MelbaMoore. Tickets on the day of performance after 10am are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

