Tony Danza Kicks Off His Return to Cafe Carlyle Sept. 17

After selling out the Café Carlyle in March, the iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band are returning to the storied venue to kick off the Fall 2019 season with the hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories (September 17-18 & 20-21). Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Tony Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years, most recently starring in the hit Netflix series The Good Cop. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well-established as a song and dance man, Tony tours regularly with his band and has starred on Broadway in The Producers and A View from the Bridge. He most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance "sly genius" and a "career high."

Watch a performance teaser here, or selection of individual song performances here; stream the live album here.

Performances will take place at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18, as well as Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21. (*No show on Thursday, September 19). Weekday pricing begins at $100 per person for Bar Seating, $75 for General Seating and $150 for Premium Seating. Weekend pricing begins at $95 per person for Bar Seating, $135 for General Seating and $185 for Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





