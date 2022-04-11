The TUNEABOMBER is Coming To The Duplex For One Night Only

He may be in solitary confinement, but Ted Kaczynski (better known as the Unabomber) is bringing his one-man show to New York City for one night only. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy cabaret written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong.

Featuring an original score, this absurd cabaret tells the story of Ted Kaczynski from his youth as a gifted child to his ascent to notorious eco-terrorist, with a little stop into show biz along the way.

The show will be performed at The Duplex on April 23rd at 7pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All tickets require a 2-drink minimum in the cabaret theatre. Tickets can be purchased HERE.