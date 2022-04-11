Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The TUNEABOMBER is Coming To The Duplex For One Night Only

The show will be performed at The Duplex on April 23rd at 7pm.

Apr. 11, 2022  

He may be in solitary confinement, but Ted Kaczynski (better known as the Unabomber) is bringing his one-man show to New York City for one night only. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy cabaret written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong.

Featuring an original score, this absurd cabaret tells the story of Ted Kaczynski from his youth as a gifted child to his ascent to notorious eco-terrorist, with a little stop into show biz along the way.

The show will be performed at The Duplex on April 23rd at 7pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All tickets require a 2-drink minimum in the cabaret theatre. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

