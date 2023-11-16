The Green Room 42 to Present Santa Claire in New Show Directed by Marilyn Maye

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present vocalist Santa Claire in the new show “Night of My Nights,” directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM. This special evening of jazz, pop, musical theater, music of Latin America features musical arrangements by Marilyn, created especially for Santa Claire, along with some favorites from Marilyn's past.

Santa Claire is a New York City-based performer who grew up in San Miguel, Mexico. Her most recent performance in San Miguel was the new musical Bikers in Camelot, where she starred as Holly. Other credits include King Lear (BRT), Liliane La Fleur in Nine (WC), and Ida Straus in Titanic (WC). Santa has produced many of her own cabaret shows in Mexico and has appeared in Bill Solly's “Solly's Follies” in New York. Santa's one-woman show Two Worlds Colliding recently appeared in New York at Tongue in Cheek's Plus One Solo Festival, directed by Jake Lipman. santaclaire.com

Marilyn Maye first appeared in the spotlight as a tiny pre-teen vocalist in a series of amateur contests in Topeka, Kansas. Since then, she has received an endless stream of kudos. The late Johnny Carson called her “Super Singer.” Ella Fitzgerald dubbed her “The greatest white female singer in the world.” The Houston Chronicle termed her “A National Treasure.” And the prestigious Smithsonian Institution chose her recording of “Too Late Now” (from her RCA album The Lamp Is Low) for inclusion in its “Best Performers of the Best Compositions of the 20th Century” permanent collection, along with such other singing greats as Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

Santa Claire will perform “Night of My Nights” on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

Alice Ripley with John McDaniel

Regarding her new show, Broadway veteran Alice Ripley exclaims “Don't call it a comeback, it's a RETURN!” A return to love, believe or not. Alice and music director John McDaniel join forces to bring you a set of Ripley's most requested songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Who Will Love Me As I Am?,” and “I Miss the Mountains.” Come bask in the melodies of some of our most beloved Broadway composers as we relive together the shows that brought you Alice Ripley.

Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM

“BLACK FRIDAY

with Flotilla DeBarge”

In this special holiday evening with NYC drag royalty, the singer, actor and 2022 Bistro Award winner for “Consummate Drag Artistry” brings her sassy, soulful style to the stage in an unforgettable evening of music and comedy, performing various songs from Bill Withers and Tina Turner to Kander & Ebb. Hilarious and definitely old-school showbiz, Flotilla won't disappoint, so grab your tickets and Experience the Flo! In a review of her latest show, The Bistro Awards raved: “Flotilla has it all. An outrageous, hilarious obscene musical delight that leaves her audiences laughing with glee, stunned with shock of recognition and excited by brilliant observations.” Flotilla DeBarge has appeared in the feature films To Wong Foo…, Flawless, and Marci X. She has been seen on television's “Law & Order,” a featured role on HBO's Angels in America, directed by Mike Nichols, and a stint on Broadway in The Three Penny Opera. According to Michael Musto, “Flotilla is a great singer and comic who takes her audiences on a fabulously fun journey.”

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then: The Teaser”

Known best for her Tony nominated performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, People Magazine describes Sally Mayes as “the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.” Sally Mayes is bringing a very special series to The Green Room 42, starting in December. She realized she has a lot of great arrangements, a plethora of stories, and she wants to sing ALL of them. She has run the gamut with her theatrical ventures, her concerts and recordings, from Broadway to jazz, to country, to pop and the American Songbook, and she now feels the need to “sing ‘em all and stay here all night.” So, starting her retrospective of a real deal singer, she will be kicking it all off with her first show.

Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Paige Turner

“Slay Ride!”

The NYC drag darling Paige Turner returns in her all-new holiday special. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay. ‘Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas Paige Turner style. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! The show features all-live songs from some of your favorite Christmas albums including: Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Mariah Carey. Original music by Billy Recce as well as over-the-top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and many more with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. The show features special guest Lamar.

Tuesday, December 11 at 9:30 PM. Friday, January 19 and Thursday. February 8 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway's Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn't know you needed – or maybe it's the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d'Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM

An Irreverent Tribute to

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Tis the season to be jolly and joyous! Come relive your childhood joy while you down a cocktail (or three or four) as we gather musicians and actors from the Broadway community to celebrate the music and the story of 1992's “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Broadway actor Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Nance, War Horse) hosts an exciting evening of music, comedy, and mayhem with a team of insanely talented Broadway friends. This is an evening of humor and song for the more mature Muppet fans out there, so best to leave the kiddies at home.