The Green Room 42 Will Present LET’S TALK THEATRETOK! In November

The Green Room 42 will present Let’s Talk TheatreTok! on Sunday, November 16 at 9:30pm, with an in-person audience and livestream option available. This one-night-only concert celebrates the songs and sounds that have taken over TheatreTok—spotlighting viral show tunes, fan favorites, and the performers behind the trends.

Audiences can expect a lineup of popular numbers such as “I’d Rather Be Me,” “Rose’s Turn,” and selections from The Great Gatsby, performed by a cast of Broadway and TheatreTok favorites.

Featuring Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Michelle Ray (The Book of Mormon National Tour), Kayla Moore (The Office! A Musical Parody), Briana Sky Riley (Friends! The Musical Parody), Bridget DeVine, JQ Hennessy, Andrew McNamara, Allison Calabrese, Julie Biancheri (A Dream (Role) Come True. Bachelorette Duets), and Joshua Turchin (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13: The Musical, Schmigadoon!) with Music Direction/Piano by Joshua Turchin and musicians Jeremy Tolsky and Braeden Myers.

Tickets and Livestream Information

Let’s Talk TheatreTok! will play at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 16 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. The performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and additional details, visit www.thegreenroom42.com.