THE REVUE OF REVUES Returns With Volume 2, Featuring Anna Anderson, Sean Bernardi and More

Coming to a computer, smartphone, television, or tablet near you, it is the second edition of The Revue of Revues. Performed entirely in the digital realm, The Revue of Revues presents performers from around the country collaborating on musical numbers and sketch comedy routines from some of the greatest musical theatre minds from the past to today's newest writers. Produced and edited by musical director John Bronston (National Tours of Hair, Ain't Misbehaving, and Smokey Joe's Café and Administrator of Creating In Color), The Revue of Revues (Volume Two) will broadcast on Friday October 16th at 8:00 PM EST on Facebook Live and YouTube.

This week we welcome Anna Anderson, Sean Bernardi, Susan Campanero, Ashley Dawson Bottorff, David Dingess, Ned Donovan, Melissa Driscol, David Foley Jr, Richard Herron, Trisha Jeffrey, Michelle Maccarone, Peter Macintosh, Annie McLean, Lauren Mufson, Jennifer Pace, Richard E. Waits, Frank Zahn, Chocolatina Queen of Desserts (Martin Howard), and Ariel Sinclair (Chris Laffin) to our cast and Trevor K. Band and Skip Corris to our writing team. This cast as well as the casts of Volumes One and Three represent the finest performers in this country at all stages of their careers from recording and touring singer-songwriters, college students, nightlife and cabaret entertainers, regional theatre performers, cruise ship entertainers, and Broadway and Off-Broadway performers. You never know who you might see or what they might be doing on The Revue of Revues!

To watch on Facebook, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/john.bronston.9/posts/10224544179336597

