THE JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA to Return for 15th Annual Engagement at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present a New York City twisted holiday tradition celebrating its fifteenth year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following Family members: Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Gerard Canonico, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Max Mendoza Crumm, Laura Dadap, Michaela DeJoseph, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, John El-Jor, Seth Eliser (Sat shows only), Badia Farha (Sat and Sun at 11pm only), Vince Fazzolari (7pm shows only), Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Jimin Moon, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more Family members to be announced!

Christine O'Grady choreographs and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director and environmental designer, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Carly Heitner, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

