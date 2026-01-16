THE HISTORY OF NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Sean McDermott, The History of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and more.

CURTAIN RISING: PITTSBURGH UNIFIEDS AUDITIONS ACT II – JANUARY 19 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Join Pittsburgh Unifieds Auditions’s first graduating cohort at their NYC debut at the iconic 54 Below! Five years ago, they were 62 strangers, auditioning for 20 collegiate musical theatre programs. Now, they are getting ready to be launched into the industry….together.

Pittsburgh Unifieds Auditions’s re-imagined college audition process now includes 60+ programs, helping close to 500 students nationwide and this is our way of celebrating each of them. This showcase is directed by a team of faculty they auditioned for in 2021. The talented performers will share their growth through mashups of their college prescreen/ audition songs and their senior showcase songs! Come enjoy an evening of dreams and determination, celebrating Broadway’s Stars of tomorrow! Parents, bring your tissues!

Hosted by Tyler Kelly and Molly Oldham. Music direction by Fred Feeney.

Featuring Hayden Barsamian, Brooke Benedetti, Holly Berman-Carter, Ava Broneer, Valentine d’Arabian, Rebecca Dral, Billy Elias, Jordyn Freetage, Kaelan Gildart, Maelyn Isenberg, Lizzie Johnson, Tyler Gregory Kelly, Deryn C. Kraner, Ryan Liebowitz, Juliette Marcella, Julia Martini, Averie Newton, Sophia Anna O’Brien, Moira O’Connor, Molly Oldham, Ricky Osman, Kyra Paternoster, Isabel Simone, Amir Smith, Christian Strong, Joey Urgino, and Molly Virtue.

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEAN MCDERMOTT: THE BEST OF ME! – JANUARY 20 AT 7PM

Broadway veteran Sean McDermott, star of Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express, and Grease returns to 54 Below with The Best Of Me! This seasoned Broadway tenor hits the high notes of his amazing career while recounting anecdotes from his time singing with Barbra Streisand to rolling off the stage as Rusty in Starlight Express to playing opposite Mandy Patinkin in Falsettos and performing with Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall, just to name a few. He’ll treat you to songs he’s best known for from his Broadway repertoire as well as personal favorites by composers that have inspired him throughout his career (Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim, and much more). You don’t want to miss this walk down memory lane. So come let The Best Of Me be a night you’ll never forget!

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Sean’s credits include playing Chris in the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga and Liz Callaway before starring opposite Mandy Patinkin as Whizzer in Falsettos. Sean first rolled onto the Main Stem in the original Broadway cast of Starlight Express and then toured the US and Canada in the first national company as Rusty. He starred as Danny in the first Broadway revival of Grease, toured as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and in Australia, he starred as Tony in the acclaimed revival of West Side Story.

All of his recordings are available on iTunes and Spotify. SeanMcDermott.com

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARKLY DAZZLING MUSICAL THEATRE – JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Step into the shadows for an unforgettable night of darkly dazzling musical theatre. This brand new cabaret dives into the thrilling worlds of Lizzie: The Rock Musical, The Addams Family, Bat Boy: The Musical, and Sweeney Todd. Featuring a killer cast of powerhouse voices, the evening will blend rock energy, wicked humor, and hauntingly beautiful melodies in a celebration of the macabre side of Broadway. Conceived and directed by Gabrielle Karyss, this electrifying concert invites audiences to embrace the strange, the spooky, and the spectacular. Come experience a night that’s deliciously twisted and devilishly fun. Music direction by Irene Emahiser.

Featuring Brady Allen, Miguel Amell, Kinsey Gray Calderone, Ashlyn Filippone, Diego Fleetwood, Calista Garcia, Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Isa Hernandez, Gabrielle Karyss, Madeline MacLellan, Mandi Marko, Kira Petersen, Sloane Ptashek, Jack Stoler, Ava Szlabowicz, Cheyenne Viera, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST – JANUARY 21 & 22 AT 7PM

After nine sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow’s stars.

Hosted by Layla Capers (School of Rock, Disney’s The Lion King) on Jan 21 and by Azalea Wolfe (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Les Misérables national tour) on Jan 22.

The performance on Jan 21 will feature Richelle Adusei, Cole Bellorgey, Jade Binder, Noemi Bolano, Rayan Bouhadja, Lauren Nicole Bryant, Violet Winter Cilen, Layla Hope Clarke, Julianne Darden, Dylan Davila, Grace Del Corral, Shasteline Dilone, Britney Goldberg, Isabella Gonzalez, Soleil Hall, Kaliyah Hoy, Joseph Keegan, Dayanna Larios, Jacob Lesco, Alexandra Lynch, Alexa Olvet, Ashley Poulin, Rebekah Shea Rivera, Caroline Rohde, Misa Socorro, Jociel Tambone, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 22 will feature Luz Arvelo, Zoe Buller, Melanie “Melan” Concepcion, Saraphina Dinin, Amy Erlanger, Anayansi Freya-Williams, Guiliana Gallone, Josh Garcia, Marvin Gonzalez, Jordan Greenberg, Lewis Robert Gurgis, Amy Herzberg, Mia Leilani, Gianeé Martinez, Zoe Montes, Juliet Pearson, Jordyn Rubinsky, Raquel Sciacca, Mari Southgate, Norberto Troncoso, Victoria Underhill, Sandra Valeska, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOLSTICE SESSIONS – JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

Solstice Sessions is an intimate cabaret series celebrating connection, storytelling, and the warmth of live music under the soft glow of the spotlight. Each edition explores a unique theme—from dream roles to Disney nights and beyond—bringing together a diverse lineup of voices to reimagine beloved musical theatre songs. The January performance highlights Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Moana, Vivo, Encanto). With musical direction by Kent Dennis and appearances by special guests from Broadway and beyond, every evening offers audiences a fresh, heartfelt experience. Produced by Sabrea Aijalon with help from Creative Director Daniela Díaz, Solstice Sessions invites you to gather, listen, and find light in the magic of performance.

Featuring Sabrea Aijalon [she/her], Sam Billman [he/him/they], Ryan J. Charest [he/him], Daniela Diaz [she/her], Lily Giuliani [she/her], Lulu Oro Hamlett [she/her], Sumner Lewis [she/her], Laura Pachnos [she/her], Echo Deva Picone [she/her], Jo Reilly [she/her], Heléne Rosborough [she/her], Patrick Schaefer [he/him], Yodelle Tan [she/her], and Carson Timmons [he/him].

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES & VOICES! ELIZABETH ADDISON – JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Verses and Voices series which aims to break down institutional and financial barriers for both artists and audiences. For more information on Verses and Voices, please visit 54below.org/VersesAndVoices

Join us for an intimate evening of radical joy, storytelling, celebration, and song with award winning composer/lyricist Elizabeth Addison and cast members from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of her musical, Chasing Grace. Through story and a selection of songs from the show, you will get a glimpse into the making of this new musical as well as a look into the colorful lives of the characters Addison has created, including two characters inspired by Addison’s own healing journey, “The Writer” and “Grace.” Don’t miss this one-time only, behind the scenes event that explores and invites us to rejoice, laugh, cry and heal in community, in story and in song. Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate and besides being a musical theatre writer, she is an intuitive creative recovery coach, motivational speaker and avid blogger. Find out more at elizabethspeaks.com

Featuring special guests Molly Gervis, Rose Kanj, Tiana Mudzimurema, Shamiea Thompson, and more stars to be announced!

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

THE HISTORY OF NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 – JANUARY 23 AT 7PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony winning® Dave Malloy musical The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 takes us behind the scenes about the show’s conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “No One Else,” “Dust & Ashes,” and “Balaga,” The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is seeing a show as you’ve never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Music direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, with associate music direction by Allison Kraus.

Production supervision by Sarah Krempasky.

Casting direction by Sabrina Koss.

Electronic music adaptation by Jacob Rose.

Photography by Grace Copeland.

With production associate Michael Bailey.

Featuring Casey Martin Klein as Pierre, Julia Kim Caldwell as Natasha, Ella Dolynchuk as Sonya, Lindsay Zaroogian as Marya, Bex Odoriso as Helene, Collin Matthew Flanagan as Anatole, Shane Lonergan as Dolokhov, Julia Ty Goldberg as Mary, Vaheed Talebian as Andrey, Annabelle Skala as ensemble, and Jarrett Winters Morley as narrator/Balaga.

Also joined by Nicole DeMaio on reeds, Liz Gilmartin on viola, Allison Kraus on piano, Shane Lonergan on guitar, Will Marinelli on drums, Jake Messinetti on bass, Annabelle Skala on cello, Julia Ty Goldberg on mandolin/violin, and Lindsay Zaroogian on accordion.

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JERSEY AIN’T THAT BAD: SONGS FROM THE GARDEN STATE – JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Maybe you’ve grown to have some reservations about the state of New Jersey. Maybe you have heard it referred to as the “armpit of America.” Or maybe your only point of reference is the reality show “Jersey Shore.” Well, we’re here to put the hate to rest. From Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra to Whitney Houston and MANY more (that may even shock you!), let us show you all that Jersey has brought to the musical world. Sung by an all Jersey (or Jersey adjacent) cast, be prepared to hear hits by all of your favorite artists born and raised in New Jersey. Coming in hot from the Garden State, get ready for Jersey Ain’t That Bad: Songs From the Garden State, co-directed and produced by native New Jerseyans Liv Howell and Juliana Rose Smith.

Featuring Jules Alati, Tyrese Shawn Avery, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Amelia Diaz, Jackson Feudtner, Cydney Gleckner, Carmelina Glynn, Liv Howell, Lola Lama, Kenny Lee, Babs Lopez, Natalia Lugo, Angelina Mercurio, Brianna Paradiso, Jo Reilly, Zoe Siegel, Juliana Rose Smith, and Sydney Williams.

Music direction by Shailen Braun.

Joined by Shailen Braun on piano/saxophone, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, Sam Novotny on drums, and Shai Rodriguez on electric guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Christopher Brian, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Marina Jurica, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, Kendra Foster McBride, William Michals, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FATRIN KRAJKA – JANUARY 25 AT 7PM

Award-winning composer Fatrin Krajka brings his new album The Space In Between to life in a stunning concert that blends classical, contemporary, and ambient music. It is a sonic journey – lush melodies, hypnotic textures, and unforgettable emotions. Step into a world where sound becomes storytelling, and let Fatrin take you to new dimensions.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WORKS NIGHT WITH THE TABLE READ CO. – JANUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

The Table Read Co. joins forces with five visionary composer and lyricist teams to bring new musicals across Manhattan to 54 Below in Concert! Directed and produced by Kristen Eliza Brock and Annika Burley, this electrifying concert spotlights the songs that could become tomorrow’s classics.

Audiences will experience song selections from Brooklyn’s Bridge, Riverbend, The Waves, Broken Madonna, and the premiere of Bluebirds. From bold new sounds to some special guests, the night promises something for every lover of musical theatre.

New Works Night is dedicated to uplifting emerging theatrical voices and championing the future of Broadway. Be there at the beginning—you’ll want to say you heard it first.

Music direction by Tyler Campbell.

Featuring music by Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy and Joseph Colaneri, Scott Brons, Caroline Game and Michael Light Oosterhout, Ray Roderick and Joseph Baker, and Josefin Silèn.

Featuring Anania, Lucas Babcock, Kristen Eliza Brock, Annika Burley, Rosie Dunphy, Savannah Frazier, Tiffany Furicchia, Laurel Hatfield, Ben Jones, Nicholas Kraft, Maggie Likcani, N’Kenge, Michael Raul Perez, Caroline Pernick, Kay Sibal, Tara Tagliaferro, and Amaya White.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.