TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide to Perform at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide. Celebrate with Los Angeles based, Juilliard trained, genre smashing trio, TAKE3 (violin/vocals, cello, piano) at 54 Below during their 9 month "On the Road Again" tour. If you haven't seen them yet, you have definitely heard them; their feature on Netflix's soundtrack for "The Witcher" has topped the charts worldwide and has now been released by Sony.

Known for combining the refinement of a rigorous classical music background with rock-star charisma, TAKE3 serves up your favorite hits from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel and Bieber, reimagined. As if that weren't enough, for one night only, TAKE3 teams up with Yanni's vocal star, Lauren Jelencovich, who has sung in over 60 countries on the world's biggest stages, so be prepared for a sprinkling of Broadway classics in the mix.



TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 22 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TAKE 3



TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock, and classical fusion collide. Described by audience goers as a mini-Trans Siberian Orchestra experience, TAKE3 is nothing short of exhilarating and has electrified audiences at venues and events including Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill, Bear Valley Music Festival, Rockwood Music Hall, Flagler Auditorium, and in front of symphony orchestras all over the country. Their unmistakable style and infectious joy in music making brings them to over 70 stops in the U.S. during the 22/23 season. Learn more at Find out more at take3music.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW



54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.