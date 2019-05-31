Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, BE MORE CHILL, and More Will Sing Abba at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings ABBA. Get ready to dance and jive with your favorite Broadway stars at 54 Sings ABBA on June 30th, 2019 at 9:30pm at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW.

We have a dream. A song to sing. And we know you do too, so take a chance on 54 Sings ABBA! Come join some of Broadway's favorites as they sing through your ABBA favorites like "Dancing Queen," "Summer Night City," and "Mamma Mia." 54 Sings ABBA is the ode to Swedish pop music, Meryl Streep in overalls, and the abundance of dads you've always dreamed about. You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life at the second installment of 54 Sings ABBA.

The cast includes Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Allison Bailey (Wicked), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho), Samantha Hill (Les Miserables), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Bethany Tesarck, Cameron Anika Hill, and Adrian Grace Bumpas. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros with music direction by Keiji Ishiguri.

54 Sings ABBA plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You