THE 15TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including the 15th annusal Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza and more.

2025 WRAPPED – DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

With the end of the year around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2025! Join your favorite stars in Broadway’s basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. You won’t want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Michael Iván Carrier, Bella Coppola, Rodd Cyrus, Sadie Dickerson, Nick Drake, Claire Kwon, Marty Lauter, Storm Lever, Lauren Marcus, SarahGrace Mariani, Chris Medlin, Emily Kristen Morris, Amanda Reid, Didi Romero, MiMi Scardulla, Christopher James Tamayo, Rixey Terry, and Amy Weaver.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MIA VASSILEV: KEYS ON FIRE! – DECEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Mia Vassilev makes her 54 Below debut with Keys on Fire! The powerhouse pianist behind the nationally touring show RHAPSODIC along with percussionist Gary Weiss will take you on a thrilling musical journey through the sounds of the 1940s–1980s, bending genres including boogie-woogie, Latin, Rock ‘n’ Roll and even a dash of polka – all delivered with Mia’s signature electrifying style. With retro vibes, dazzling energy, and unforgettable showmanship, Mia redefines what a piano performance can be. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience—you’ve never seen anything like it!

Originally from a town of 800 (now 799) people in rural Kansas, virtuoso pianist Mia Vassilev started playing the piano from the age of 3 and currently performs her retro stage shows, MIA: Keys on Fire!, and RHAPSODIC, nationally. She holds degrees, awards and assistantships to the doctoral level from Kansas State University, the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music, and University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and was a New World Symphony piano fellow post-graduate.



$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring John Easterlin, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, William Michals, Macon Prickett, Adam B. Shapiro, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 15TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 12 – 14 AT 7PM & 11PM

The 7pm performance on Dec 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Fifteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as Hannah Bank, Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Carolyn Byrne, Gerard Canonico, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Laura Dadap, Michaela DeJoseph, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Zeth Dixon, John El-Jor, Seth Eliser (Sat shows only), Vince Fazzolari (7pm shows only), Mathew Fedorek, Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Madeline Glave, Morgan Siobhan Green, Amy Jo Jackson, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Sarah Koury, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris (7pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Marco Porras, Ana Riley-Portal, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Garan Salandy, George Salazar (Fri and Sun at 7pm only), Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Lili Thomas, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey (7pm shows only), Ryan Vona, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more Family members to be announced!

Kathleen Rose Gallardo stage manages, Christine O’Grady choreographs and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director and environmental designer, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, Vanessa Rebeil is assistant stage manager, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Emily Katherine, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum