NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Returns For The 16th Year At Joe's Pub

Arts Ignite will host the 16th anniversary edition of New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite on Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m. at Joe’s Pub at The Public in New York City.

Conceived, produced, and music directed by Drama Desk–nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel and directed by Laura Brandel, the concert brings together a broad lineup of performers offering original interpretations of holiday repertoire. The evening also marks a continued commitment by Arts Ignite to support arts education through community-focused programming.

The artist lineup includes Sierra Boggess, Gerard Canonico, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Chester Gregory, Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts Greene, Tarra Conner Jones, Claire Kwon, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Cheeyang Ng, Shea Renne, Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Dee Roscioli, Ximone Rose, Christopher James Tamayo, Kay Trinidad, Audrey Blaze, Yeman Brown, Emma Carlisle, Travis Leland, Elisabeth Nordeen, Eli Shugart, Sean Stack, Eli Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Additional featured performers include Audrey Blaze, Yeman Brown of The Queen of Versailles, Emma Carlisle, Travis Leland of The Queen of Versailles, Elisabeth Nordeen, Eli Shugart, Sean Stack of Water for Elephants, Eli Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young of The Queen of Versailles.

The concert band will include Lynne Shankel on keyboards, Rich Mercurio on drums, Brain Hamm on bass, Andy Zinsmeister and Dan Hartington on guitar, Colin Brigstocke on trumpet, Kristy Norter and Dave Richards on saxophone, Chris Smucker on saxophone and flute, Laura Bontrager on cello, and Maxim Mosten on violin.

Following the performance, Arts Ignite founder Mary-Mitchell Campbell will host a post-show after-party featuring special guests from the Broadway community. Livestream tickets will be available through Eventbrite for audiences unable to attend in person.

All proceeds from ticket and album sales will support Arts Ignite—formerly Artists Striving to End Poverty—in its mission to inspire creative capacity, community, and courage in young people through arts education.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Location: Joe’s Pub at The Public, New York City

Livestream: Available via Eventbrite

Beneficiary: Arts Ignite