Amoeba Productions' COMPOSITION CABARET to Play at Young Ethel's

Amoeba Productions, a new performing arts nonprofit in New York City, announced The Composition Cabaret — an epic night of live music and community-building.

The Composition Cabaret will take place on Tuesday December 9, 2025 at Young Ethel's, featuring an incredible lineup of artists. It is a showcase of singer-songwriters, composers, musicians, and much more.

Join for a night of original music from emerging musical theatre composers and singer-songwriters. Audiences will hear brand-new pieces performed by artists self-accompanying on piano or guitar, as well as performers paired with fellow musicians who are eager to collaborate on exciting new material.

It's an eclectic, warm, and creative evening showcasing a wide range of new musical voices. There will be a short intermission, plenty of drinks, and good vibes all around.

Featuring original music by:

Yoder

An indie-pop artist based out of NYC, Yoder's music paints a wacky, zany picture with quirky, often humorous lyrics, while also staying grounded in heartfelt emotion that gives their music a highly personal and intimate feel. He's gained a cult following through their unique presence on Instagram and TikTok, having garnered 3 million views across the platforms, blending impactful and emotional clips that combine themes of class consciousness and consumerism with his signature sound. Through both visual and auditory means, Yoder offers audiences a thought-provoking and immersive experience, combining the absurd with the all-too-real.



Sirota

An independent singer/songwriter born and raised in South Brooklyn. Sirota is on a mission to bottle the soft glow of nostalgia in her musical work, often combining old sound bites of family members speaking with smooth pop/r&b inspired vocals and warm instrumentals. Beginning in community theatre at seven years old, Sirota draws inspiration from musicals and film, often incorporating playful, imaginative themes into her musical work.



Diana Victoria

Diana Victoria is so excited to be here! They started writing music a little under 5 months ago and is excited to be sharing their music with you. While they don't have anything released currently, they plan on releasing music within the next year. So follow them for updates and stay on the lookout!



SJT

If you listen to my music, you're probably gay.



Rhys Washington

Rhys Samuel Washington is a New York-based award-winning writer, actor, and producer working across stage, screen, and audio. His writing has been featured by FOX Soul, East Village Basement, HB Studio, and Playground NY, with upcoming projects including Hope Deferred Season Two and The Songbirds. His play Lifetime Achievements and All the Shortcomings Thereafter was nominated for Best Short Play at the 2022 New York Theater Festival and won the L.B. Williams Playwriting Contest. He has produced investigative series at Dateline NBC, worked in development at Story-Driven, and co-wrote the feature Our Last Summer. A graduate of Ithaca College's BFA in Writing for Film, Television, and Emerging Media, he develops work across diverse genres and platforms.



Logan Geddes

A New York-based singer-songwriter and actor. Since graduating from Ithaca College with a BFA in Musical Theatre (c/o 2021), he's continued to develop his artistry in performance and songwriting. Recent screen and stage credits include web series Hope Deferred and A Cabaret to Die For (54 Below). In addition to working on his debut album and other independent music projects, Logan pens the music and lyrics of The Songbirds: A Folktale, taking inspiration from traditional Appalachian folk music. As a songwriter, his work has been seen at Don't Tell Mama and 54 Below.



Amanda Ribnick

Amanda Ribnick is a NYC-based performer, songwriter and composer/lyricist who has a penchant for writing music for IPs that she 100% does not have the rights to work on (teehee!). She's currently working on her first EP, MURPHY's LAW and several projects for screen and stage.



Phoebe Jennings Johnson

Phoebe (she/they) is a bicoastal performer from El Sereno, California, and composed the music to Good Time Charlie. Alongside stage, commercial, & film work with directors like Olivia Wilde and Errol Morris, she is a lifelong singer, classically trained pianist, and proud alum of the National Theatre Institute. Her father, Ethan Johnson, is the lyricist, creator of Good Time Charlie, and the album cover is one of his fine art pieces - see more at www.adayattheraces.work. Special thanks to him, her mom, Lucy, & the Amoeba Productions team. TLT Management, LA Talent.

Ko Tanaka

Ko Tanaka is a Japanese composer and musical theater writer based in New York City. Originally from Saga, Japan, he began his career composing for video games before turning to musical theater. His first show, The Monster, premiered in Nagoya, leading to continued work in commercial musicals. After studying Broadway-style composition at Berklee College of Music, he moved to NYC, contributing as a keyboard programmer for 1776 and The Great Gatsby. His arrangements have been performed by Emerson College, Marymount Manhattan College, and Live & In Color, with works showcased at Signature Theater, Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center and The Green Room 42.

Marissa Brotz

Marissa is a singer, songwriter and actress based in NYC! Following 2 sold out cabarets at Pangea NYC last year, she has been working on her debut EP set to release in 2026. Her style is a mix of jazz and pop and she's excited to perform one of her originals for the first time at The Composition Cabaret!

Simon Gómez Villegas

SIMÓN GÓMEZ VILLEGAS (they/all) is a multi-instrumentalist songwriter and performer from Bogotá, Colombia. Blending musical theatre with indie-electro-folk-pop-rock (take your pick) and Americana Shakespeare, Simón makes art that "transforms the mundane into magic". They have performed all around the country--from a dinner theater in Alaska to the oldest Equity house in Appalachia (and the USA), from rural New York middle schools to senior singalongs in NYC with Sing for Hope. Simón is a 2025-2026 Petri Artist at The TEAM Plays, where they developing THE FACE OF GOD: a docu-musical on the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 and its survivors efforts to rebuild after federal warning systems failed. Past credits include LIFE FORCE (Mercury Store, The TEAM), THIRD SEX (Ars Nova ANT Fest 24'), COME SEE YOUR FUTURE (Musical Theater Factory) and REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES (American Repertory Theatre, Music Observer). Upcoming: é boylan's LIGHT + HOUSE (The Cell, dir. Dante Green).

And featuring Musicians, Vocalists, BGVs:

Aidan Wells - Piano

Drew Weddig - Guitar

Drew is delighted to be performing original music by local songwriters! He has been writing his own music for 8 years, combining influences from indie rock, pop punk, and indie folk.

Yoder - Guitar

Phoebe Jennings Johnson - Piano

Michael Colbassani - Percussion

Fred Rosenburg - Clarinet

Clarinetist with performing credits in Classical ensembles at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall. Broadway Credits in pit orchestras in NYC. Performer in NYC and Europe.

Justin Joung - Vocalist

Justin Joung is an actor, singer, and songwriter from Southern California. He's a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and he's very excited to be working with Amoeba Productions for the first time! He recently appeared in a Panda Express Commercial as a nephew who gets flash mobbed by singing aunties. Outside of performing, Justin enjoys cooking, improvising musicals with friends, and making really stupid jokes (just ask him about his cow jokes).



Elizah Knight - Vocalist

SJT - BGV

Diana Victoria - BGV

Amanda Ribnick - BGV